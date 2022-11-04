Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
KULR8
Hurricane connects two bowling families across the country
When Hurricane Ida blew its way through Louisiana in August of 2021, it left behind a path of destruction only exceeded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Bowl South of Louisiana, a family-owned bowling center in Houma, was among the casualties.
KULR8
Events in Montana celebrating Native American Heritage Month 2022
HELENA, Mont. - Events are being held across Montana to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Every Wednesday of November - the Helena Indian Alliance will be teaching a traditional Native American game. A limited number of kits will be available the Tuesday before for pickup in preparation for the game day virtual demonstration.
KULR8
PHOTOS: High winds cause damage in parts of the state
HELENA, Mont. - High winds caused damage in parts of Montana Saturday. Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to multiple downed lines and trees throughout the Electric City. Viewer, John Lynch, in Helena shared photos of damage in the Capital City as well. Do you have photos of damage...
KULR8
Veterinarian shortage impacting non profits and emergency shelter services
MISSOULA, Mont. - Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen the vet shortage impact shelters in more ways than one, especially in their ability to meet the needs of pet owners for basic services like a checkup or appointment. The Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM) says that both...
Comments / 0