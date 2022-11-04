ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Conte makes case for utility rate surcharge at public meeting; homeowners ask why industrial customers aren’t paying more

By David Adam, MRN Editor
 4 days ago
muddyrivernews.com

Power outage, Harrison closed following car hitting light pole

QUINCY — Harrison Street is closed Tuesday morning following an early morning accident. Quincy Police report a westbound car near 14th and Harrison went off the road and struck a pole near the Town and Country Bank branch and Hy-Vee about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The car flipped and the driver had to be removed by first responders after they arrived.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Utility assistance funding for 12 Missouri counties available from NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation is taking applications for the federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program in 12 Missouri counties. In a press release, NECAC’s Angela Kattenbraker said, “Apply if you think you’ll need assistance. The cost of...
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

The Western Connection, a WIU-based shop, now open at Macomb train station

MACOMB, Ill. — The Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 20 to welcome The Western Connection to the Macomb train station, 120 East Calhoun. The shop, organized and maintained by WIU Outreach Programs director Sally Adams, opened Oct. 21 as...
MACOMB, IL
Pen City Current

Bad precedent set at City Council meeting

We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois State Police announces roadside safety check results in Adams County

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police District 20 Commander Capt. Jody Huffman recently released the results of a roadside safety check in Adams County from late night Wednesday, Oct. 26, to early morning Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The check was conducted at intersection of 30th and State in Quincy by District 20 officers.
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing Convenient Care Clinic in Canton, Mo., to close Saturday

CANTON, Mo. — With its lease expiring, the Blessing Convenient Care Clinic inside the County Market store in Canton will close at the end of business Saturday, Nov. 12. Staff members will join the Blessing Express Clinic in Quincy. “Blessing Express Clinic offers everything Convenient Care does and more,”...
CANTON, MO
khqa.com

Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown

BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 2022

POLLOCK,WESTON J (21 of LaHarpe, IL) Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident. TENHOUSE,JACKSON D (18 of Liberty, IL) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. KNUFFMAN,REESE T (18 of Quincy, IL) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. JENTE,ALEXANDER F (18 of Stoneridge, NY) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 4, 2022

Charles P Friesen, 43, Wright City, MO, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 25th St and Oak St. PTC 145. Britney M Kramer, 31, 502 1/2 S 8th St, Operating Uninsured and Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 10th St and Broadway St. NTA 128. Demetrius J. Like, 44, Homeless,...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022

11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man in custody after allegedly crashing car into utility pole, residence

QUINCY — A Quincy man is in custody after he allegedly crashed a car into a utility pole and a residence at 843 S. Fifth last week. Diabolique Benton, 24, of 625 Harrison was arrested by Quincy Police Department officers at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on outstanding warrants. He also was arrested for disobeying a stop sign, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene, suspended registration and no insurance regarding the traffic crash on Monday, Oct. 31.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Eight winners selected at Pumpkins in the Park contest in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation announced the winners of the Pumpkins in the Park contest on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Central Park. Prizes for the winners were donated by SC Contact Centers and FACT (Families and Communities Together.) Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

HLGU names Albee as interim vice president for academic administration

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University President Robert Matz recently announced the appointment of Julie Albee as the school’s interim vice president of academic administration. Albee started in her new role on Nov. 1. Albee recently celebrated her 19th year of service to Hannibal-LaGrange. She has served as chair...
HANNIBAL, MO
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL

