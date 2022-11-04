Read full article on original website
uga.edu
Air Force vet, UGA grad takes flight
Edgar L. Helmey waited in the cockpit of the single-engine T-6 for clearance to take off. His feet held firmly to the brakes. His knees, however, were shaking. It was 1952 on a Lakeland, Florida, airstrip. By this point, Helmey had flown dozens of times without incident in Air Force...
uga.edu
UGA MFA Film program gains momentum in year three
Like any good script, the plot of the UGA MFA Film program is continuously adding developments and enriching its story. The Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media is accepting applications for its fourth cohort with some exciting plot developments including a partnership with the new Athena Studios, less than five miles from the UGA campus; growth of the Distinguished Industry Mentor program that includes professionals like Chuck Hayward (“WandaVision”), Davita Scarlett (“The Good Fight”) and Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”); and the ongoing partnership with Georgia Film Academy at the program’s second-year homebase, Trilith Studios.
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
uga.edu
Celebration of Life Service set for Vince Dooley
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Stegeman Coliseum. The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will be in effect.
uga.edu
Election 2022 in Photos: Democrats Work To Expand in Oglethorpe County
Students in the Advanced Photojournalism course were charged with showing the story of campaign workers during the 2022 midterm election cycle. Working with canvassers, organizers and volunteers, they researched who makes campaigns and elections happen, then spent time in the field with them.
WTGS
Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee make wager ahead of UGA-Tennessee football game
ATHENS — In addition to maintaining their undefeated seasons and building up a case for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia vs. Tennessee football game in Athens will have an additional thing on the line: a friendly wager between governors. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
wtoc.com
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
wtoc.com
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, 'Bama drops to No. 10
Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
