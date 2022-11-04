ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

uga.edu

Air Force vet, UGA grad takes flight

Edgar L. Helmey waited in the cockpit of the single-engine T-6 for clearance to take off. His feet held firmly to the brakes. His knees, however, were shaking. It was 1952 on a Lakeland, Florida, airstrip. By this point, Helmey had flown dozens of times without incident in Air Force...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA MFA Film program gains momentum in year three

Like any good script, the plot of the UGA MFA Film program is continuously adding developments and enriching its story. The Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media is accepting applications for its fourth cohort with some exciting plot developments including a partnership with the new Athena Studios, less than five miles from the UGA campus; growth of the Distinguished Industry Mentor program that includes professionals like Chuck Hayward (“WandaVision”), Davita Scarlett (“The Good Fight”) and Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”); and the ongoing partnership with Georgia Film Academy at the program’s second-year homebase, Trilith Studios.
ATHENS, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

Celebration of Life Service set for Vince Dooley

The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Stegeman Coliseum. The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will be in effect.
ATHENS, GA
WTGS

Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, 'Bama drops to No. 10

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
ATHENS, GA

