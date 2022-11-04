Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois State Police announces roadside safety check results in Adams County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police District 20 Commander Capt. Jody Huffman recently released the results of a roadside safety check in Adams County from late night Wednesday, Oct. 26, to early morning Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The check was conducted at intersection of 30th and State in Quincy by District 20 officers.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 4, 2022
Charles P Friesen, 43, Wright City, MO, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 25th St and Oak St. PTC 145. Britney M Kramer, 31, 502 1/2 S 8th St, Operating Uninsured and Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 10th St and Broadway St. NTA 128. Demetrius J. Like, 44, Homeless,...
wlds.com
Bluffs Schools Placed on Lockdown Due to Irate Parent
Bluffs Schools were put on brief lockdown at mid-day today. Superintendent Kevin Blankenship told parents today in email communication that at approximately 11:55 this morning, a parent arrived at the school and appeared visibly upset and agitated. The parent was escorted to the administration office and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.
muddyrivernews.com
One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
KMOV
‘Get out of town:’ Protesters call for Louisiana, MO police chief to be fired following overdose incident
LOUISIANA (KMOV) - A small town in Missouri is seeing big-time problems and corruption. On Wednesday the community rallied outside of Louisiana City Hall with demands to fire the police chief. Louisiana, Missouri is located 90 minutes north of St. Louis. “This is the worst police department I’ve ever seen...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 2022
POLLOCK,WESTON J (21 of LaHarpe, IL) Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident. TENHOUSE,JACKSON D (18 of Liberty, IL) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. KNUFFMAN,REESE T (18 of Quincy, IL) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. JENTE,ALEXANDER F (18 of Stoneridge, NY) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol.
Residents call for investigation into Missouri police department after chief's drug trafficking arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has learned new details about a small-town police chief arrested for drug trafficking. According to probable cause warrants filed against Louisiana, Missouri, Police Chief William Jones, some of the drugs found inside his apartment may have been taken from an evidence locker inside the police department.
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
wlds.com
No Injuries Reported in Chapin House Fire Thursday
No one was injured when a house caught fire in Chapin Thursday morning. Fire Department personnel from the Chapin, Arenzville, and Meredosia volunteer departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 620 Ash Street in Chapin at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning. Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
muddyrivernews.com
Utility assistance funding for 12 Missouri counties available from NECAC
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation is taking applications for the federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program in 12 Missouri counties. In a press release, NECAC’s Angela Kattenbraker said, “Apply if you think you’ll need assistance. The cost of...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Finding God at the City Dump: The George LeMaster Story’ tells story of Wayland man
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — “Finding God at the City Dump: The George LeMaster Story” from Christian Faith Publishing by author Dan Steinbeck is the true story of one man’s unexpected intervention that would change a life’s course forever. “Finding God at the City Dump” tells...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Convenient Care Clinic in Canton, Mo., to close Saturday
CANTON, Mo. — With its lease expiring, the Blessing Convenient Care Clinic inside the County Market store in Canton will close at the end of business Saturday, Nov. 12. Staff members will join the Blessing Express Clinic in Quincy. “Blessing Express Clinic offers everything Convenient Care does and more,”...
muddyrivernews.com
CLUB MUDDY PODCAST: Plains, Trains and Automobiles
You wouldn’t think it would be so difficult to get to Evanston, Ill., right? Well, Bobby reminds Frankie and Ashley that Quincy is really an out-of-the-way place, sometimes.
muddyrivernews.com
The Western Connection, a WIU-based shop, now open at Macomb train station
MACOMB, Ill. — The Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 20 to welcome The Western Connection to the Macomb train station, 120 East Calhoun. The shop, organized and maintained by WIU Outreach Programs director Sally Adams, opened Oct. 21 as...
When 3 Twisters Devasted Hannibal & Palmyra in the 1940’s
We have been fortunate to not have many strong tornadoes do much damage in northeast Missouri the past few years. However, there is quite a history of twisters that have devasted the area including 3 that occurred in the 1940's that went through Hannibal and Palmyra. I found this interesting...
Pen City Current
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
muddyrivernews.com
Eight winners selected at Pumpkins in the Park contest in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation announced the winners of the Pumpkins in the Park contest on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Central Park. Prizes for the winners were donated by SC Contact Centers and FACT (Families and Communities Together.) Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
Comments / 0