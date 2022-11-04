ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What is the £324 cost of living payment and who qualifies for it?

Eight million people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 from Tuesday as part of targeted government cost-of-living support. The payment will go directly into the bank accounts of people who receive certain benefits between 8 and 23 November.Here is everything you need to know about the payment: What is the £324 payment? The £324 payment is being given out to help low income households with the rising cost-of-living. It is the second part of a £650 sum paid out to people who receive certain payments. Who qualifies for the payment? The £324 is being paid...
The Independent

Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions

The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
BBC

Cost of living: Families on balancing rising costs and children's exercise

The rising cost of living is forcing people across the UK to make difficult decisions. For some, that means choosing between having the heating on or feeding their family. For others, it has meant making savings in other areas, such as having to limit exercise classes for themselves and their children.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
chulavistatoday.com

A federal program offers up to $2,000 to assist with water or wastewater bills

The Sweetwater Authority is notifying its customers about a federal debt relief program that may provide water or wastewater bill assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to qualified customers. Those interested in the program will need to fill out an eligibility form before August 23, 2023.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coinchapter.com

Inflation Forces Japanese Government to Cut Electricity Bills by 20%

The Japanese government will assist households by cutting electric bills by 20%. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval ratings are low. BOJ officials intervened in the forex market to support Yen’s dramatic fall. Wisconsin(Coinchapter): The Japanese government plans to cut household electricity bills by 20% next year in...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much does it cost to die in the U.S.?

Funerals may be closure for the living left behind, but they also create debt. The Sum dives into the costs behind what death could cost those you leave behind. According to a report by Self Financial, the average cost to die in the United States in 2021 was just under $20,000. That number varied based on burial or cremation and place of death, with funerals costs topping $10,000 in California, Washington D.C., New York and Hawaii, and just around $6,000 in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico. Cremations averaged $5,000 to $12,000 across US states.
ARKANSAS STATE

