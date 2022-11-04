Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion
CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for kidnapping and home invasion, the Illinois State's Attorney says. According to a Monday release, 40-year-old Justin Carr worked with an accomplice to break into a home in Carbondale. Police say...
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office seeks information on aggravated battery suspect, vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public for help identifying a person suspected of aggravated battery and the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Spillway Road about a mile...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon man facing charges after firing gun during argument
A Sharon man is facing multiple charges after firing a gun during an argument Sunday morning on Peach Street. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 29-year-old Jonathon Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, and Discharge of a Firearm. The victim told officers that she and Jones were arguing,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
wrul.com
Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
wrul.com
Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
wjpf.com
One arrested after police standoff in Perry County
COULTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police in Perry County. Sheriff Steve Bareis says at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Goldenrod Road, near Coulterville, after Daylin McCarty, 24, fired a gun at two people, including his girlfriend. No injuries were reported.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard
Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
KFVS12
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
