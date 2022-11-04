Read full article on original website
Midterm elections in Texas are finally here. Here’s what to watch for
Nearly a year after announcing his run for Texas governor, Democrat Beto O’Rourke will find out today if Texans are ready for a change in leadership or if incumbent Republican Greg Abbott will keep his seat for another four years. That’s right: Election Day is finally here, and the...
The polls are open in North Texas for the 2022 midterms
It’s Election Day and the polls are open in North Texas. Voters across the region and across the state will decide who will be the next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, along with other statewide races. Locally, city, county, statewide, legislative and congressional races are on the ballot,...
Early vote totals show lower turnout across North Texas than last midterms
The largest counties in North Texas saw a big drop in early voting turnout this year compared to the 2018 midterms. That's according to unofficial totals from the Texas Secretary of State, which reported about 30% of voters in Dallas County showed up to vote early this year compared to nearly 40% in the last midterms, which saw record turnout. That means about 118,000 fewer voters showed up to the polls in Dallas compared to 2018.
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy
Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
Democrat Beto O'Rourke promises to respect outcome of Texas gubernatorial election
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, made the last push this weekend in his effort to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He spoke with TPR about the race, the early voting turnouts, ensuring every vote is counted and how to deal with election deniers. Before finalizing this report,...
