Trump Is Circling Week After Midterms for 2024 Announcement: Report

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on Nov. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa on Thursday night was filled with the usual bluster about immigrants, his enemies, and imagined 2020 election fraud. The former president did, however, give a particularly pointed tease about whether he intends to run for president in 2024. “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said.

He might be doing it particularly soon, according to Axios. Jonathan Swan reported on Friday that Trump and his team are discussing the launch of 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 14, the Monday after next Tuesday’s midterm elections. Swan adds that the announcement could be followed by “a multi-day series of political events.”

CNN later confirmed that Trump’s team is looking at the third week of November, and Nov. 14 specifically, although no date has been locked in.

It’s long seemed a foregone conclusion that Trump would run in 2024. He’s repeatedly suggested he intends to run, and on several occasions, including in Des Moines last night, he’s all but said he’s going to give it another go. Speculation has been swirling since the summer about when he’d make it official, particularly whether he would do so before or after the midterms.

Republicans are widely expected to do well at the ballot box next Tuesday, and Swan notes that Trump will be looking to take credit for their success as he states his intention to unseat President Biden. Trump’s motives for returning to the White House may extend beyond taking revenge on his rivals, however. Rolling Stone reported in July that Trump had been telling his team he needs to be president again in order to shield himself from charges — or even prison time — that could result from the myriad of investigations into his potentially criminal conduct.