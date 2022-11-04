Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood Minute: 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies out of theaters
Tom Cruise's action-epic wraps its theatrical run, Luke Evans talks about his new album, and a new 'God of War' game hits PlayStation consoles. Rick Damigella reports.
Idaho8.com
Zac Efron is all flying muscle in first look at wrestling drama ‘Iron Claw’
Zac Efron is abs-olutely going for it in the first photo from his upcoming drama “Iron Claw.”. The actor shared the first-look image from the A24 film to his Instagram on Monday, showing him hurtling through the air in a blue Speedo as he lands a drop kick on an opponent in a wrestling ring.
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
Comments / 0