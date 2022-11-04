ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
PYMNTS

Coinbase Loses Half Billion Dollars and Half Million Customers in Q3

Coinbase reported another brutal earnings miss in the third quarter of 2022, losing $545 million and missing earnings targets by a little and revenue by a lot. The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange has seen its revenue cut in half from Q3 2021, with the current quarter’s revenue of $590 million well below the $654 million analysts predicted, according to CNBC. Coinbase share price is down about 70% from its November 2021 all-time-high.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits

Bitcoin has declined under $21k in the course of the previous day as on-chain information exhibits indicators of long-term holders harvesting earnings. Bitcoin Lengthy-Time period Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has beforehand been adopted...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Closes Highest Daily Candle Since September 12th (Market Watch)

Bitcoin’s latest local peak came after the US job report, and it was at $21,500. Bitcoin initiated another leg up in the past 24 hours and charted a new two-month high. Several altcoins have also marked impressive gains in the past 24 hours, including MATIC, which tapped $1.2 earlier today.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

FTX Token (FTT) Drops 24%, SBF Requests Collaboration

The FTX Token (FTT) of the popular cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.com, has experienced a significant decrease, losing about 30% at press time, owing to concerns about FTX and its hybrid investment fund/market maker Alameda Research, as well as the dispute between the FTX exchange and Binance. As we noted in our...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Is About To See A New Rally – Here’s The Timeline

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin is about to see a fresh price rally. Check out the latest reports that are coming from an important crypto analyst below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $21,289.
programminginsider.com

How Much Gold and Silver Should You Purchase for Your Portfolio?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. So you’ve decided to invest in precious metals. Congratulations! Now for the hard work of deciding what percentage of gold and what percentage of silver will make up your portfolio, and how much can you spend on acquiring gold and silver?
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures Market Volume Down

Bitcoin futures trading volume has dropped sharply in recent weeks, indicating a spot-driven market, according to CoinDesk's Omkar Godbole. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

