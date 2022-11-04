Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase’s Stock Jumps After Third Quarter Report Details Crypto Exchange’s Cost-Cutting Measures
Coinbase’s stock price is seeing a small bump after the crypto exchange’s third-quarter shareholder letter indicated the company had cut costs and seen a rise in subscription and services revenue. Coinbase says Q3 was a “mixed quarter” for the company. The top US crypto exchange registered...
CNBC
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
Coinbase Loses Half Billion Dollars and Half Million Customers in Q3
Coinbase reported another brutal earnings miss in the third quarter of 2022, losing $545 million and missing earnings targets by a little and revenue by a lot. The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange has seen its revenue cut in half from Q3 2021, with the current quarter’s revenue of $590 million well below the $654 million analysts predicted, according to CNBC. Coinbase share price is down about 70% from its November 2021 all-time-high.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits
Bitcoin has declined under $21k in the course of the previous day as on-chain information exhibits indicators of long-term holders harvesting earnings. Bitcoin Lengthy-Time period Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has beforehand been adopted...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
1 Internet Stock to Buy Instead of Amazon This Fall
Amid rampant market volatility, tech giant Amazon (AMZN) has lost more than 20% over the past month. Moreover, analysts are pessimistic about its EPS growth. However, quality internet stock Yelp...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Closes Highest Daily Candle Since September 12th (Market Watch)
Bitcoin’s latest local peak came after the US job report, and it was at $21,500. Bitcoin initiated another leg up in the past 24 hours and charted a new two-month high. Several altcoins have also marked impressive gains in the past 24 hours, including MATIC, which tapped $1.2 earlier today.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC in Midst of Carving Multi-Month Bottom Formation
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted last year’s Bitcoin meltdown thinks that BTC is in the process of printing a bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 129,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a classic reversal pattern on the daily chart. “Adam and Eve bottom...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase burns $546M of USD resources as it reports another quarter in the red with a 55% revenue decline
Coinbase reported its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Nov. 3, revealing a decline of 55% in revenue year-over year as Q3 revenue came in at $590.3 million, down from $1.31 billion in Q3 2021. The company’s also recorded a net loss of $540.6 million, or $2.43 per share, versus...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
FTX Token (FTT) Drops 24%, SBF Requests Collaboration
The FTX Token (FTT) of the popular cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.com, has experienced a significant decrease, losing about 30% at press time, owing to concerns about FTX and its hybrid investment fund/market maker Alameda Research, as well as the dispute between the FTX exchange and Binance. As we noted in our...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Is About To See A New Rally – Here’s The Timeline
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin is about to see a fresh price rally. Check out the latest reports that are coming from an important crypto analyst below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $21,289.
programminginsider.com
How Much Gold and Silver Should You Purchase for Your Portfolio?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. So you’ve decided to invest in precious metals. Congratulations! Now for the hard work of deciding what percentage of gold and what percentage of silver will make up your portfolio, and how much can you spend on acquiring gold and silver?
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Futures Market Volume Down
Bitcoin futures trading volume has dropped sharply in recent weeks, indicating a spot-driven market, according to CoinDesk's Omkar Godbole. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
dailyhodl.com
One of the Few Analysts To Correctly Call Bitcoin’s 2021 Meltdown Says BTC Appears Close to Explosive Rally
The popular analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 thinks the king crypto could be on the verge of a massive breakout. Pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 129,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be in the midst of a huge trend shift as the king crypto goes through increasing maturation.
