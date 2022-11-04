Darren Bailey shakes off recent death threat, says Gov. Pritzker has “ignored” it

Read full article on original website
JJ
2d ago
Obama voted “Present” twice as senator before Dems used him as an eloquent speaker! So do your research. Bailey has done more than Ibama and Pritzker combined!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
GOP candidate Bailey hopes to restore law and order in Chicago
OAK BROOK, Ill. — GOP candidate Darren Bailey and Republican candidate for State Attorney Thomas DeVore held a news conference in Oak Brook Monday morning. Bailey’s campaign team said the GOP candidate planned to discuss COVID vaccine mandates and accusations about Pritzker. In the final hours of voting, both candidates Pritzker and Bailey pushed Illinoisans to […]
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot
COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
Darren Bailey points finger at Secretary of State police day after blaming Pritzker for death threat
"Everything comes from the top, so this is a failure of leadership," Bailey said. "It lays squarely on the shoulders of Jesse White."
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Mob-style murder of Amoco executive Charles Merriam still unsolved 35 years later
It is Chicago's forgotten hit: 35 years ago, gasoline executive Charles Merriam was locked in a bitter battle to streamline Amoco gas station operations. He may have paid for it with his life.
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'
With tensions high across the country ahead of the hotly contested midterms, Chicago officials gathered at a downtown polling place Friday and pledged to protect voters and poll workers while insisting there are no looming threats ahead of Election Day. The heightened concerns come two years after Donald Trump began...
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: The current Republican party is too extreme to win elections in Illinois
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about his recent commentary in the Chicago Tribune that suggests that the extreme members of the Republican party are making it virtually impossible to win elections in Illinois.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
fox32chicago.com
Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday. An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
wjol.com
Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side
A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Owner of Bridgeview X’s and O’s shot
The owner of X’s and O’s sports bar in Bridgeview was shot in the leg Friday night by a disgruntled patron who had been ordered to leave the establishment, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said Monday. According to Mancha, the man and his girlfriend were ordered to leave...
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at a “Get Out The Vote” Event with Governor Pritzker
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Oh, Pastor Harris, Cousin Harris — (laughs) — and the Bright Star Congregation Ensemble, thank you for bringing some church in here today! (Applause.) Thank you, thank you. Hello, Chicago. It’s so good to be back. (Applause.) It is so good to be back.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Kamala Harris in Chicago as gubernatorial candidates make last-minute stops ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final countdown before Tuesday's closely watched midterm election, and President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are hitting the campaign trail in Illinois this weekend, one last time before the crucial vote. Harris is in town Sunday, attending two...
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
Comments / 8