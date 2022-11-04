ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

$150k Powerball winning ticket sold in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa — Three Iowans came close to netting the big Powerball prize on Saturday, Nov. 5, with three tickets just one number away from the jackpot. One of those tickets was purchased at the Hy-Vee C Store in Sheldon. That ticket also had the power play, meaning it...
SHELDON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE
kwit.org

NEWS 11.7.22: Leeds Stabbing, Tyson CFO Arrested, and Election Preview

Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff

IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
IRETON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Franken makes final stop in Sioux City ahead of Election Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Candidates across Siouxland are holding their final campaign events before Election Day, including retired US Navy Admiral and Democratic US Senate candidate Mike Franken. Admiral Franken was back in Sioux City for a "Canvas Kick-off" Event with Woodbury County Democrats on Monday, Nov. 7, speaking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SHARE: Sioux City Police searching for missing autistic teenager

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old autistic teenager. Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Cecelia Park area wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans. If you see him or know where he may...
SIOUX CITY, IA

