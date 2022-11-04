Read full article on original website
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (‘Holy Spider’) on going from casting director to lead actress a week before filming [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It feels like justice, and hope, and courage,” reveals “Holy Spider” star Zar Amir-Ebrahimi when asked about her Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival in May. “Our work was a message of justice and courage for me and for many others. Not only other actors, but everyone around me. We were very touched.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Holy Spider” is inspired by the true story of Saeed Hanaei (played by Mehdi Bajestani), a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. Ebrahimi plays Rahimi, a female journalist facing a misogynistic society as she tries to hunt him...
Kino Lorber Buys North American Rights to Nobel Prizewinner Annie Ernaux’s Directorial Debut ‘The Super 8 Years’(EXCLUSIVE)
Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to “The Super 8 Years,” Annie Ernaux’s documentary feature which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. Represented in international markets by Totem Films, the intimate archival documentary is directed Ernaux and her son David Ernaux-Briot. Ernaux, who will receive the Nobel Prize for Literature on Dec. 10., is one of France’s best known authors. Her body of work has often been inspired by her own life, capturing the inner turmoils of women and shedding light on societal and cultural changes in France from the 1960’s onwards. One of her autobiographical novels, “L’evenement” told...
Trevor Noah on Oprah endorsing Dr Oz’s rival: ‘You have to kill the monster you create’
On the eve of the midterm elections, Trevor Noah checked in on the tight Senate race in Pennsylvania, where celebrity doctor-turned-Trump acolyte Mehmet Oz squared off against the lieutenant governor, John Fetterman. Over the weekend, the woman responsible for Oz’s television career, Oprah, endorsed his rival. “That’s always how...
Jennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck’s Last Name: ‘I’m Proud of That’
You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as “Jenny From the Block” is concerned, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer. Related Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That's Perfect...
'Harry Potter' actor Leslie Phillips dies at 98
Leslie Phillips died "peacefully" at home on Monday, his agent confirmed to Fox News Digital. The English actor was known for his role as the sorting hat in "Harry Potter."
Zac Efron is all flying muscle in first look at wrestling drama 'Iron Claw'
Zac Efron is abs-olutely going for it in the first photo from his upcoming drama "Iron Claw." The actor shared the first-look image from the A24 film to his Instagram on Monday, showing him hurtling through the air in a blue Speedo as he lands a drop kick on an opponent in a wrestling ring.
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ & ‘The Watcher’ Get New Season Orders at Netflix
Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy‘s record-breaking anthology series, together with a second season of his The Watcher adaptation. The streaming service’s Dahmer-focused series from Murphy and Ian Brenner has garnered over 934 million view hours and is the second most popular English TV season on the platform. Meanwhile, The Watcher Murphy and Eric Newman’s thriller, which debuted in October, has also received a new season order.
10 Dr. Fate Facts Everyone Should Know Before Making Dr. Strange Comparisons
Ahh, information. Just what the doctor ordered.
A beginner's guide to Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that's on 🔥
If you've heard the word "mastodon" a lot since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, here's why: The extinct mammal is also the name of a relatively small, formerly little-known social network that has skyrocketed in popularity, as many Twitter users try it out as an alternative for connecting with others online.
Ryan Murphy Drops Big Hint About ‘Glee’ Reboot
After his recent success with the serial killer drama Dahmer – Monster and psychological thriller The Watcher, writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems to be looking for something more upbeat and cheerful for his next project. Could that be the return of Glee?. Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY...
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Love of ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! has its fair share of celebrity fans, many competing on the currently airing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday nights, but the show can now mark royalty among its followers. During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle revealed her love for the long-running game show, explaining how it...
ABC Midseason 2023 Schedule: All-‘Rookie’ Night, ‘Will Trent,’ Milo Ventimiglia’s TV Return & More
ABC has revealed its upcoming midseason 2023 slate of programming, including new series premieres like Will Trent, alongside the return of some of your favorites like The Rookie that’s scheduled for a new night and time. The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds are slated to arrive January 3, now airing January 3 at 8 and 9 pm, respectively.
Roush Review: A New Cast Inherits ‘The Crown’ in the Queen’s Twilight Years
We now know how (and when) her story ends. This doesn’t render the telling any less compelling, as The Crown enters Queen Elizabeth II’s twilight years in its penultimate fifth season with sensitivity and empathy, humanizing these iconic figures during one of their most challenging times. It’s also one of the monarchy’s most publicized periods of turmoil, making the dramatist’s job particularly dicey.
