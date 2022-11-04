Read full article on original website
atlantaagentmagazine.com
A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach
Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
beerandbrewing.com
The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast
From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
calcoastnews.com
Slow decline in SLO County gas costs, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 10 cents during the past week to $5.83, while prices went up in most of the nation, according to figures from AAA. The California Air Resources Board released the winter blend of gasoline early in order...
Slippery roads lead to multiple collisions on the Central Coast
It was a rainy start to the work week on the Central Coast, creating slippery roads and multiple collisions. In some areas, crushed metal and broken glass lined the roadway.
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
calcoastnews.com
Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation
Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
Economists: A changing workforce could impact the Central Coast economy
The annual Central Coast Economic Forecast included a look at San Luis Obispo County, the state and the nation.
kclu.org
Man dead following what's believed to be road range incident on Central Coast
A man is dead following what authorities believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast. At around 8 p.m. Friday, there was a confrontation involving two vehicles on Los Berros Road, in a rural area of Arroyo Grande. A man was shot. He later died at a hospital....
esterobaynews.com
Moving Forward: Doug & Jen Little SLOCal Estate Auctions
If you look around your home, you will probably notice gently used belongings that will never be used again. Maybe you’ve decided to downsize, found your next home, but dread the packing you’ll have to do before the move. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, and it’s simply too hard—too new—to deal with what you know you need to do. Or maybe you’re a collector and have maxed out your storage and need to clean out before you find new treasurers.
GV Wire
Cannabis, Corruption, and Adam Craig Hill’s Unfinished Poem in SLO
Adam Craig Hill left Rockaway, New Jersey, to become a famous writer in California. He wound up a polarizing and infamously fallible county supervisor in San Luis Obispo. Through it all, Hill’s big personality and addiction to shortcuts put him on an unpaved road to the Dead Poets Society.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
mustangnews.net
Ask SLO: City of San Luis Obispo launches new resident engagement platform
The City of San Luis Obispo has launched the first few stages of a resident engagement platform that allows community members to quickly see the answers to frequently asked questions and make reports or requests to the city. The city published a new webpage, under “Services,” called “Ask SLO,” where...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County District Attorney Dow is a warrior for justice, Tribune rebuttal
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Sadly, over the last decade issues of community safety have increasingly exposed the stark differences of world view between political conservatives and political “progressives.”. Progressive politics have brought us initiatives like Proposition 47 and 57 and have created the...
Athletes geared up for the 11th Annual Morro Bay Triathlon
The race ended with a run on the beach boardwalk over the sand dunes and along the beach, ending at Morro Rock.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pepper
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Pepper from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Pepper is an “absolute love” who was terrified at the shelter in Bakersfield but Novy’s Ark came and got him and now he’s much happier. His favorite thing to do is give kisses.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow
Rain, wind, and snow is expected through the middle of the week. The post First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
