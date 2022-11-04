Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
Hawaii is one of the top states people are leaving
A new study by CraftJack looked into what states people are moving out of and where they are moving to and unfortunately Hawaii came out close to the top.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii
It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
Where to Stay in Ko Olina: Oahu’s Dreamy Resort Area Has the Island’s Best Luxury Resorts
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. A lot goes into picking...
Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering
We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
USCG’s Midgett is home after deployment to Western Pacific
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and crew returned to its homeport in Honolulu last Monday, following an 83-day, 16,000 nautical-mile deployment to the Western Pacific. The Midgett and crew departed Honolulu in August to the Western Pacific to operate under the tactical control of U.S. Navy 7th Fleet to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Things to Do in Ko Olina: Oahu’s Quiet Resort Paradise Has Plenty to Keep You Busy
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Ko Olina is a high...
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead
Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
