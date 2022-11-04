ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii

It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering

We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
Saipan Tribune

USCG’s Midgett is home after deployment to Western Pacific

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and crew returned to its homeport in Honolulu last Monday, following an 83-day, 16,000 nautical-mile deployment to the Western Pacific. The Midgett and crew departed Honolulu in August to the Western Pacific to operate under the tactical control of U.S. Navy 7th Fleet to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
HAWAII STATE

