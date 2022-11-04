Read full article on original website
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
The world's first fully electric vertical take-off and landing flying car is unveiled in China
XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, released the latest version of the world's first fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car last week in China, according to a press release by the company. Designed for both flying and driving. “Designed for both air flight and...
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
US News and World Report
Japan's Honda Launches New EV Model in China
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market. The Japanese automaker said last year it planned to roll out EV models under a new brand...
Israel, Jordan advance deal to swap desalinated water for solar energy
Israel and Jordan moved one step closer Tuesday to realizing a pivotal cross-border resource exchange — signing a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the United Nations climate change conference (COP27). The agreement, signed in the presence of U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, advances a deal initially brokered...
