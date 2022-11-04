Ideal for laser cutting the large size and thick acrylic sheet to meet diverse advertising and industrial applications. The 1300mm * 2500mm laser cutting table is designed with four-way access. Featured high speed, our acrylic laser cutter machine can reach the cutting speed of 36,000mm per minute. And the ball screw and servo motor transmission system ensure the stability and precision for the high-speed moving of the gantry, which contributes to laser cutting large format materials while ensuring efficiency and quality. Not only that, thick acrylic can be cut by the higher power laser tube of optional 300W and 500W. The CO2 laser cutting machine can cut super thick and large solid materials, like acrylic and wood.

