Minnesota State

Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting

(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
2022 Minnesota #Deer Harvest Numbers

Hunters, media and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current season figures and harvest reports for past years on the DNR deer reports and statistics page (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Statistics.html). The page also features an interactive map and graph that helps people visualize the data.
Minnesota deer season generates big bucks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
"The big day": Minnesotans hit the stands for opening day of deer season

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Deer hunters throughout the state of Minnesota took to the outdoors Saturday for their first chance at taking a shot in 2022.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says close to 400,000 people could try their luck during this year's season. The department is hopeful at least half of them are lucky enough to land at least one deer, reducing the population by 200,000."This is the big day for a lot of Minnesotans," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Bob Fashingbauer. "Basically, it's population control. Hunting is the main tool that DNR uses for deer population control."On Saturday, Fashingbauer and...
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener

Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week

(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
Winter Storm Watch in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwestern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night. That part of the state is expected to see mixed precipitation with total snow accumulation of more than six inches along...
