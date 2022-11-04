ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills at Jets: 7 things to watch for during Week 9's game

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEfp5_0iyfG9ag00

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey on the road against the New York Jets in Week 9.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Jets matchup:

Shaking off the second half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdXQt_0iyfG9ag00
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

While the Bills did mostly play on cruise control against the Green Bay Packers last week, the second half saw some bumps in the road. Quarterback Josh Allen had some turnovers and the defense was beaten deep.

Does that… loom at all for Buffalo in New York?

Another blowout possible?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaoQq_0iyfG9ag00
Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

There is a chance of some holdover from the second half against the Packers…and yes, the Jets should play hard since they’re in second place in the AFC East right behind the Bills.

But Buffalo rolled New York twice last season. Their smallest margin of win was 17 points. The Bills have won four in a row against Gang Green as well… if Buffalo gets rolling early…

Any Tre pitch count? (if he plays)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31N5dd_0iyfG9ag00
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27)  Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills won’t reveal if Tre’Davious White is going to play against the Jets. He is officially back on the roster, but Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will leave that hidden for as long as he can.

If White does play, there’s certainly a chance he’s on a “pitch count” in terms of snaps. It could be a smart way to get his feet wet.

And of course, how does he look? It’s been nearly a year…

A Diggs welcome?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O40PS_0iyfG9ag00
Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Jets have three first-round rookie draft picks in their lineup… but the highlighted matchup in this one will be New York corner Sauce Gardner against Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

The rookie has had a good start to his career, but Diggs has been, perhaps, the NFL’s best wideout in 2022.

Should be a fun show.

Big edge in the trenches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aQ4x_0iyfG9ag00
Bills linebacker Von Miller (40)  Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the fist half of the season, the Bills have sported a rejuvenated defensive line. The addition of Von Miller has had a ripple effect, making those around him even better.

On the flip side of this battle, the Jets are having another year of struggling with injuries along their offensive line. This fight in the trenches could be the difference maker.

Pressure on Zach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYgIo_0iyfG9ag00
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)  Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has not been great. He has done a better job of protecting the ball in 2022, but just last week he had three interceptions.

If the Bills defense gets after him, he could have a long day at the office. He is the worst passer in the NFL under pressure, completing only around 19 percent of such balls. Wilson is completing only 54.9 percent of his throws in general as well.

All in all, another bad outing could start to be the back breaker for him…

The run defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKWHK_0iyfG9ag00
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers  (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

A lot here is setting up like it’s simply advantage Bills. That could be true.

That won’t be the case if Buffalo can’t sort out their run defense from a week ago. The Packers had 209 rushing yards, including 143 from rusher Aaron Jones alone.

The Jets lost their star rookie running back, Breece Hall, due to injury for the rest of the season. Despite that, Michael Carter and James Robinson can still manage something special against the Bills if holes are that big again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills

Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller dropping big hint on social media about Bills’ future?

Von Miller may be leaving a trail of bread crumbs about what is to come for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills linebacker had some interesting posts to his Instagram Story this weekend. Miller shared multiple photos of himself posing with ex-teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Miller included a clock emoji on one post (as if to say “it’s time”) and captioned another one with the message “Round 2.”
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy