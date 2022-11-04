November 8, 2022 – Digital Transformation Management is excited to offer 1 hour of free training with each free trial of its Zoho CRM software. This offer is designed to help businesses get the most out of their Zoho CRM investment and see how they can use the software to improve their sales and customer service operations. The free training will be provided by one of Digital Transformation Management’s certified ZohoCRM experts and will cover topics such as creating custom reports, managing leads and opportunities, and using workflows to automate tasks. Register for your free trial today!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO