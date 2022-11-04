Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Fintoch Held Hackathon Launch Event and Announced Its Future Projects
Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, which not only attracted the world’s top-notch blockchain talents and project founders but also showed a convincing hackathon result. During the event, Fintoch also announced the brand’s future plans, including the financial public chain roadshow and the key training program for blockchain technology talents, which made many crypto technology enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders present at the event look forward to it.
getnews.info
Courtney Stuart Joins RTB House as VP of Enterprise Sales, East
This appointment will prove instrumental in helping the company grow its thriving US business. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies, is proud to announce that Courtney Stuart will join the company as VP of Enterprise Sales, East. His deep omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and performance marketing experience will further accelerate RTB House’s robust US business. A task he has previously accomplished.
getnews.info
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
getnews.info
Orders Surging and Company Financials Growing Stronger from Marketing of AI Security Robots Plus $4 Million Funding Raise: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. $4 Million Funding Raised Through Note Issuance & Preferred Share Warrants. AITX Q2 Filing Reposts Subscription Revenue Increases 85% Over Prior Year. In Person and On-Line Investor and Technology,...
CNBC
These are the top 25 enterprise technology startups powering the economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
Merck, Synergis & IPS Present on Engineering Document Management for Simplified Compliance & Validation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering document management and workflow solutions, today announced they will participate in a collaborative, live panel with leaders from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC (hereinafter IPS), a recognized leader in Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management and Validation (EPCMV), to present one of the many ways MSD is leveraging the Synergis Adept platform to simplify compliance and validation across their global facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005177/en/ Engineering Document Management for Simplified Compliance & System Validation (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Free 1-hour Training with Every Free Trial of Zoho CRM
November 8, 2022 – Digital Transformation Management is excited to offer 1 hour of free training with each free trial of its Zoho CRM software. This offer is designed to help businesses get the most out of their Zoho CRM investment and see how they can use the software to improve their sales and customer service operations. The free training will be provided by one of Digital Transformation Management’s certified ZohoCRM experts and will cover topics such as creating custom reports, managing leads and opportunities, and using workflows to automate tasks. Register for your free trial today!
getnews.info
ArtOptimizer for Adobe Illustrator Now Supports Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of ArtOptimizer 3.1.14 for Adobe Illustrator, a compatibility update to company’s image processing tool for Adobe’s flagship vector design software. ArtOptimizer helps users reduce the size of Illustrator links and automate complex image transformations. The app offers image format and color conversion, batch processing, duplicate links processing , settings presets, and much more. The new version adds compatibility with Illustrator and Photoshop 2023.
getnews.info
Best industrial CNC laser cutting machine
Ideal for laser cutting the large size and thick acrylic sheet to meet diverse advertising and industrial applications. The 1300mm * 2500mm laser cutting table is designed with four-way access. Featured high speed, our acrylic laser cutter machine can reach the cutting speed of 36,000mm per minute. And the ball screw and servo motor transmission system ensure the stability and precision for the high-speed moving of the gantry, which contributes to laser cutting large format materials while ensuring efficiency and quality. Not only that, thick acrylic can be cut by the higher power laser tube of optional 300W and 500W. The CO2 laser cutting machine can cut super thick and large solid materials, like acrylic and wood.
getnews.info
Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
getnews.info
Modular Data Center Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030
“DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).”. Modular Data Center...
getnews.info
Multiza announces the launch of a new music distribution platform
Digital music aggregator Multiza has announced the launch of a new music distribution platform “MULTIZA CMS”. This platform will allow independent music market companies to create their own music distribution services based on the existing content distribution network, which covers more than 150 music streaming platforms around the world, including Spotify, Apple Music, Vk Music, Yandex Music, TikTok, Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, Deezer and other services.
getnews.info
Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035 | Roots Analysis
During our research, we came across over 85 partnerships and collaborations that have been established by various stakeholders engaged in the development of subcutaneous formulation technologies, during the period pre-2016-2021 (till October). The need for biologic-based therapeutics that can be administered via the subcutaneous roue and emergence of supporting devices.
getnews.info
Best All-purpose Home Laser Cutter for Beginners
Compared to other flatbed laser cutters, the table top laser engraver is smaller in size. As a home and hobby laser engraver, its light and compact design makes the operation very easy. Allows you to place it anywhere in your home or office. The small laser engraver, with small power and special lens, can achieve exquisite laser engraving and cutting results. Besides the economical practicability, with the rotary attachment, the desktop laser engraver can solve the problem of engraving on cylinder and conical items.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Willsenton R8 Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Provide Sound Lovers with The Best Immersion Possible
China-hifi-Audio sells different kinds of advanced and affordable audiophile tube amplifiers explicitly designed to optimize the listening experience of music, movie and game lovers. China-hifi-Audio presents a diverse selection of audiophile tube amplifiers. Buyers will find the most popular brands on the site, including Line Magnetic Audio, Cayin, MUZISHARE, Music...
getnews.info
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Fireeye (US), DarkTrace (UK), Check Point (Israel), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), Cyberark (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Forescout (US).”. Industrial Control...
getnews.info
Giriraj Damani: The Success Story of Indian Digital Marketer & the Founder of GirirajDamani.com
Giriraj Damani is one of India’s leading digital marketers. He is a trainer for businesses such as Google India and Digital Guru. He manages social media programmes for numerous businesses. Green Digital was founded in February 2012, and Digital Giriraj was launched in October 2015. His objective was simple to comprehend. He desires to create a gathering place for Digital Marketing specialists and enthusiasts.
getnews.info
Kickstarter campaign launches next-gen Bluetooth hearable for crisp and customizable hearing
Companion is a breakthrough Bluetooth hearable that comes with advanced auditory tech for crisp and amplified hearing, personalized for each user. Audientes has recently launched a revolutionary Bluetooth hearable that assures crisp and crystal-clear hearing. Titled “Companion”, the next-gen hearing device stands out with the unique feature of personalized amplification.
getnews.info
Xonicwave Launches Remote IT Service in the US; Offers 30-Minute Response Time to Clients
Xonicwave, a remote IT service provider for small and mid-sized businesses and large corporations, now offers a 30-minute guarantee for US clients. Xonicwave, a leading offshore IT services company, announced today that it had launched its remote services in the United States. The announcement relieves thousands of small businesses and e-commerce websites across industries that rely on a robust IT framework and need an instant solution to support their mission-critical IT projects. To meet the global demand for quick support in managed IT services, the company has offered its clients a 30-minute response guarantee.
getnews.info
SEO Firm Qera Marketing Offering Crucial Insights into Effective On-Page Strategy
Qera Marketing, a well-known one-stop-shop eCommerce digital marketing agency, is helping businesses find success in their industries through expert SEO services. Their latest focus has been educating their clients on what elements are key to a solid SEO strategy. From explaining the many moving pieces of search engine optimization to using their 20 years of combined experience to manage millions in ad spend, this agency provides clients with a hard-to-match end-to-end experience.
Comments / 0