Winona woman wins statewide award for weight loss
Emilie Hemmelman, of Winona, lost 93.5 pounds through the nonprofit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Hemmelman was crowned TOPS Minnesota Queen for her weight loss success, meaning she lost more weight than any other TOPS female member in the entire state and reached her goal weight.
MiEnergy members donate $6K to Rushford, Ridgeway causes
MiEnergy Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Trust Board met on September 22 and elected to donate $6,000 to the local organizations, including $1,000 to the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools, in Rushford, to help with the cost of building custom bike racks for the Bluff Land Triathlon; $1,000 to the Ridgeway Fire and Rescue to help purchase emergency medical equipment; and $1,000 to the Rushford Area Historical Society to assist with re-roofing the Southern Minnesota Depot.
Winona Outdoor Collaborative to join Give to the Max Day
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative (WOC) is proud to participate in the 14th annual Give to the Max Day on Thursday, November 17. Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. The WOC’s mission is to...
Cotter volleyball raises $800 to fight cancer
Cotter volleyball team's annual Cotter Cares bake sale fundraiser raised $800 toward fighting cancer. This year's Cotter Cares fundraiser dollars recipient is former Cotter student, Miss Winona Mikaela Mohr, whose social impact initiative is "More Than A Diagnosis: Sharing, Educating, and Advocating for cancer research, help for patients, and support while in cancer treatment." The dollars raised will stay within the Winona community and be given to the Winona Health Foundation Breast Cancer Fund, helping area cancer patients. Way to go, Cotter volleyball, for your amazing annual event to help support the fight against cancer.
Book sales benefit Veterans Relief Fund
To honor and support our veterans, Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore will again be matching each $1 bargain hardcover book sold during the week of November 8-12. All $1 hardcover sales from November and December will be donated to the Veteran's Relief Fund right here in Winona through the American Legion.
Wabasha celebrates its hometown heroes: first responders
The city of Wabasha celebrated First Responders Day on October 30 by recognizing the heroic men and women who take immediate action when disaster strikes — their firefighters, police officers, and EMTs. Together they respond to hundreds of calls each year for requests for help here in Wabasha. Their...
