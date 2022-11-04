Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa
Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.
Soccer-Milan's Giroud sent off after forgetting first yellow in win over Spezia
MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud said he had forgotten about his earlier yellow card when he took off his shirt to celebrate scoring a late goal in Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spezia in Serie A and was dismissed.
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Patched-together Chelsea at odds with Graham Potter’s wizard eye for a bargain
Injury crisis is exposing a lack of co-ordinated recruitment for a manager whose success has come on a budget
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Could Firmino Ink New Deal?
Roberto Firmino has been a Kop and Jurgen Klopp favorite for over half a decade. The Brazilian maestro was the player who made Liverpool’s vaulted front three tick. This previous summer we saw one member, Sadio Mané, leave for pastures new. Firmino’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire next summer but a new report from Football Insider suggests the #9 could stick around on Merseyside for longer.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, to sell the whole club, as per Boston Globe.
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-4-4; West Ham United 4-7-2 West Ham United and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
ESPN
Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash
Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes...
Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News
Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
FOX Sports
Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
BBC
'It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
