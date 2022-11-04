Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Vogue
Gigi Hadid Has A Punk Makeover At The CFDA Awards
From Julia Fox’s grey hair to Halle Bailey’s towering up-do, there was no shortage of statement beauty at the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday night. Also worthy of attention? Gigi Hadid’s punk-infused look to match her Thom Browne tweeds. The model opted for a grey...
Vogue
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Make Their Red Carpet Debut In PJs
Ever since Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began dating earlier this year, the couple has kept their public appearances to a minimum. They’ve been spotted out and about together a few times, but never officially on a red carpet. At the star-studded 2022 Lacma Gala in LA, they finally made their official debut – in bold style, naturally. Forget a black tie suit or gown, they opted for comfy monogrammed Gucci PJs accessorised with an eye mask (in Billie’s case), slippers, and blanket.
Vogue
Lily Collins Delivered An Unexpected Take On Wedding Guest Dressing In Mexico
There are no rules around wedding guest dressing these days. In the past year alone, we’ve seen Dua Lipa wear a sheer white gown to see Simon Porte Jacquemus tie the knot, Kendall Jenner winning the prize for most revealing dress at Lauren Perez’s wedding, and Rosamund Pike (albeit unwittingly) clashing with the fuschia-clad bride on her stepdaughter Olive Uniacke’s big day.
Vogue
“I’m Pretty Stoked!”: Designer Supriya Lele On Her British Vogue Cover Moment
“I got the cover!” squeals Supriya Lele over video call, her dog Stevie bouncing behind her. British Vogue’s contributing editor, Jack Borkett, selected an azure minidress from Lele’s autumn/winter 2022 collection for Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney to wear on the cover of the December 2022 issue, a decision that left Supriya “pretty stoked”. “I think she looks incredible,” the designer says.
Vogue
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand At The CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA Awards, donning a slitted, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories, too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says, “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Vogue
Sienna Miller’s Make-Up Artist Shares The Secret To Her Radiant Glow
Sienna Miller’s longtime make-up artist Wendy Rowe does beauty a little differently. The former artistic consultant for Burberry, who fell for Miller when first booked to do her glam for the Tony Awards a decade ago, paints the star’s eyes first. “I like to be messy,” she says with the kind of mischievous smile that lets you know Wendy and Sienna have a blast getting ready together. Then comes the contouring and blush, which Rowe buffs and blends before applying glow-enhancing foundation. That way, she explains, it’s possible to sculpt the face while maintaining a light touch. For Rowe, it’s essential that she can stand back and not see the make-up she has applied. Sienna, too, loves this sense of effortlessness.
Vogue
A Black Dress Was The Only Choice For Victoria At A Spice Girls Reunion
More than 25 years after she finger-pointed her way through the “Wannabe” video in her soon-to-be signature LBD, Victoria Beckham is still a fan of a classic black dress. To join her fellow Spice Girls at Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday party over the weekend, the pop star turned designer chose a silky black slip dress with lace appliqué from her own collection. At £1,585, it’s more of an investment purchase than her minidresses of old (which were mistaken for Gucci back when the nation was in the grip of Spice mania, but were actually Miss Selfridge), but still ticks the same boxes as that original staple: simple, black, effective.
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favourite Affordable, Model-Approved Trainers
Hours before hitting the red carpet for the CFDA Awards, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: the affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favourite this autumn.
Vogue
Supermodel Helena Christensen’s Secrets To Success
Tell me where to find unique furniture. Bella Freud’s Je T’aime Jane. Try Oslo Coffee, The Elk and Via Carota in the West Village. Bornholm, the most magical island. Do you have any tips for styling a fail-safe party look?. I love a silk Notes du Nord dress...
Vogue
Kim Kardashian Wore A Latex Evening Gown To The CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims received the first Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards in New York on Monday night. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion – wearing a black Latex strapless evening dress.
Savannah Guthrie Says She Didn’t Drink Any Fake Beer on ‘Today Show’
Now dubbed as a Hall of Fame moment, Savannah Guthrie shocked everybody last Friday (Nov. 4) when she chugged a beer on live television during the 8 a.m. broadcast of TODAY with Ashton Kutcher, in preparation for the New York City Marathon. Co-host Carson Daly (back from his 7-week hiatus)...
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
Vogue
Katie Holmes Does A Modern Take On The Flapper Dress
At the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion”, and honours excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Is New York’s Foremost Anti-Heel Influencer
Straight-leg jeans, a T-shirt and a simple (expensive) flat? It can only be Jennifer Lawrence on an afternoon out in New York. The actor was spied out and about with her husband and their baby over the weekend wearing a characteristically girl-next-door outfit with her signature low-key luxe accessories. After stepping out in The Row’s £720 Ozzy slippers last week, this time she added the brand’s classic leather ballet flats in brown to her blue jeans and vintage-look tee.
Vogue
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style At Chanel’s Miami Show
This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection is both colourful and holiday-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
Vogue
“We Need More Joy And Sparkle”: Ashish Talks Vogue Through His New, Sequin-Drenched Party Capsule
Sequins are Ashish Gupta’s bread and butter. Dazzling embellishment is central to every collection he creates, and his unique way with sparkle has earned him the nickname “king of sequins” among his fashion contemporaries. Following a string of successful partnerships with Matchesfashion.com, the designer has joined forces...
Comments / 0