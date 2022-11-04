Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestling Again For WWE
UPDATE – WrestleVotes has now followed up on its original report regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, tweeting:. “I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year’s Mania. “Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...
rajah.com
WWE's Sasha Banks Teases Something "Crazy" is Coming Later in November
-- Posting to her Instagram stories, Sasha Banks talked about time passing leading to growth and a journey that she's been loving. However, she then hinted that something "crazy" is coming which she has been waiting for the past six months for while not divulging any details on whether that is a return to WWE or some other outside venture. Banks remains under contract to WWE according to most sources.
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Says He Didn’t Realize How Hard The Last Match Would Be
During an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona discussed his work as the lead actor in the pro wrestling rock musical The Last Match. Check out Matt's comments below. On the difficulties of performing his role:. “So I did the first two shows and — not that I...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Reportedly Believes Steve Austin Could Wrestle Again
Yeah that would be big. There are only so many names who have become the face of WWE and arguably the biggest star of all time. You do not see that happen very often but you know it when you see it. Keeping those stars around for as long as possible is something any promotion would want to do and now there is a chance that another one might be heading back to the ring one more time.
rajah.com
Keith Lee With Rap Star Rick Ross At AEW Dynamite (Photo), Orange Cassidy & Shibata Talk Rampage Showdown
- Keith Lee of "Swerve in our Glory" shared the following photo via social media of rap star Rick Ross and himself standing backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland at this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show. - The official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling shared the...
rajah.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It
Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com
Heath Says Winning The IMPACT Tag Team Titles With Rhino Was A Bucket List Goal For Him
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star and one-half of the reigning IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath made an appearance on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps to talk about a variety of topics such as how since arriving in the company two year ago his bucket list goal was to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles with Rhino.
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Sounds Off On Regime Change Behind-The-Scenes In WWE, What He Wants To See More Of
Paul Heyman recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE performer spoke about the regime change behind-the-scenes in the company and what he would like to see more of going forward.
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Coming To AEW
What does Matt Hardy think of Jeff Jarrett coming to All Elite Wrestling?. The wrestling veteran spoke on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, about "The Last Outlaw" debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh in a segment that saw him attack Darby Allin before cutting an excellent promo.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
PWMania
Steve Austin Open to Another Match Following His WWE WrestleMania 38 Appearance?
Steve Austin returned from retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of WWE WrestleMania 38. There are rumors that Austin is open to participating in another storyline or match. WrestleVotes informed GiveMeSport.com’s Louis Dangoor of the following:. “I know that he had a wonderful...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Reveals He Was Scared Of Dying In The Ring Before Undergoing Treatment
Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with Matt Koesters of the Cincinnati Enquirer on a number of topics such as how he was afraid of dying of a seizure in the ring for over a year before he decided to undergo treatment and how when he got out of treatment everything turned out to be much better than it was and he was welcomed back by everyone.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Calls Jeff Jarrett A Key Acquisition For AEW, Reveals Plans To Expand In 2023
All Elite Wrestling will be expanding their live event calendar next year. Tony Khan revealed these plans during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, the AEW and ROH President also spoke at length about the recent signing of "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane Ride
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed in his book titled "It’s True! It’s True!" how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tried to wrestle him while on a plane ride from England back to the U.S. Kurt Angle said:. “The quintessential alpha male, Vince McMahon always liked...
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
Comments / 0