Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Roku and PayPal: Two Stocks in Meltdown After Q3 Earnings
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the digital media player company have fallen by more than 10% in the past five days even as the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 results. The stock has plunged more than 70% year-to-date. Currently, the stock is trading just above its 52-week low with a closing...
tipranks.com
Blue Apron’s Blues Continue after Another Dismal Quarter
Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) hurtled toward a 52-week low in pre-market trading on Monday as the company offering fresh meals designed by chefs reported disappointing Q3 results. The company posted revenues of $109.7 million in Q3, falling short of analysts’ estimates by $0.24 million and flat year-over-year....
tipranks.com
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Is Trending Higher
Shares of global technology company LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) gained over 7% in the extended trading hours on November 7 following stronger-than-expected Q3 revenues as well as increased FY2022 revenue guidance. Q3 revenues jumped 9.5% year-over-year to $129.6 million, beating the consensus by around $7 million. Positively, the company reported adjusted EBITDA...
tipranks.com
Party Over For Party City As Q3 Earnings Disappoint; Slashes Outlook
Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) plummeted more than 20% in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the party goods and Halloween specialty retailer reported disappointing Q3 results. Shares of the retailer have already lost more than 80% in value in the past year. The retailer’s revenues declined 1.6% year-over-year...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
tipranks.com
5 “Strong Buy” Stocks on Analysts’ Radar This Week
For those facing the shopper’s dilemma of not being able to choose the right stock, here are five Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that are expected to shine brightly after the clouds clear. At a time when the future of companies is in a predicament, the million-dollar question is:...
tipranks.com
SolarEdge Technologies Shares (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rally after Revenue and Guidance Beat
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.91, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. However, sales increased by 58.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $836.7....
tipranks.com
Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year
After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation.
tipranks.com
Game Over: Playtika Growth Stalls in Q3
Mobile games developer Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has delivered largely in-line results for the third quarter. Revenue inched up 1.9% year-over-year to $647.8 million, a tad better than estimates by ~$7 million. EPS at $0.17 though, fell short of consensus by $0.01. During the period, Playtika’s casual portfolio revenue increased...
tipranks.com
Unisys Shares (NYSE: UIS) Almost Cut in Half Following Weak Third Quarter
Shares of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) plunged 48% in today’s session following its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.05, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.13 per share. However, GAAP EPS came in at -$0.59, a slight miss.
tipranks.com
Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
Converge Technology reported mixed Q3-2022 results that beat EPS expectations but missed revenue estimates. Nonetheless, the company is growing quickly while maintaining profitability. Analysts also view the stock as a Strong Buy, making it worth considering. Earlier today, Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS), a Canadian Hybrid IT infrastructure company, reported...
tipranks.com
Unity Software Shares (NYSE: U) Fall after Revenue Miss
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) fell over 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.15 per share. Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reports Q3 Loss for the 12th Time in a Row
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its 12th straight adjusted net loss of $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, the figure compares favorably with an adjusted loss of $0.22 in the same quarter last year and was lower than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.23 per share.
tipranks.com
Rivian Stock (NASDAQ: RIVN) Slightly Higher after Q3 Earnings Report
Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are slightly higher in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.57, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.79 per share. Sales increased over 53,500% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $536 million. This missed analysts’ expectations of $554.1 million.
tipranks.com
The 3 Best Growth Stocks Heading into 2023
With the Federal Reserve giving no indication of backing off its hawkish monetary policy, the concept of acquiring the best growth stocks appears to fall flat. Nevertheless, the tickers GOOG, ADBE, and META present too much of a good deal to pass up. On the surface, the headline numbers seem...
tipranks.com
Canopy (Non) Growth: Weed Company Disappoints Again in Fiscal Q2
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), the cannabis company announced fiscal Q2 FY23 results. CGC’s losses widened in fiscal Q2 to C$0.47 per share from a loss of C$0.03 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of C$0.2 per share. The cannabis company posted revenues of C$117.9...
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India
The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
tipranks.com
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Revises Outlook Lower
Novavax again lowered its full-year revenue guidance to reflect the declining demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Biotechnology company Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2022 and revised its full-year revenue guidance to reflect the lower demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The company’s net loss per share narrowed to $2.15 from $4.31 in the prior-year quarter, but significantly missed analysts’ expectations of earnings per share of $1.57.
Comments / 0