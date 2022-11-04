Read full article on original website
A scholar of golf: Grace Freitas chases the perfect golf game
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. – Mission Oak sophomore Grace Freitas made her way to the Central Section Girls Golf Sectionals after winning the West Yosemite League Championship and placing fourth in Valley. Freitas teed off from the thirteenth hole at the San Luis Obispo Country Club during a shotgun...
Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VOLLEYBALL: Historic playoff run ends in Farmersville
FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville volleyball made history in the 2022 season, losing only three games and winning league for the first time in school history before being eliminated during the semifinals of the Central Section Championships. The Farmersville volleyball team ended their best season in history in the Division V...
Amazon to hire 500 employees in Visalia
While Amazon is still planning on bringing hundreds of jobs, spokesperson Natalie Banke says the huge new facility, located at Kibler Avenue (Avenue 320) and Kelsey Street north of the original Amazon building, will be a distribution facility and not a same-day service service – clarifying earlier statements to the media.
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead on highway 198
TULARE COUNTY – California Highway patrol responded to an accident on highway 198 in which a Yamaha motorcycle with two riders rear-ended a Toyota 4-Runner. On Nov. 2, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on eastbound highway 198, west of Ben Maddox Way, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
FOOTBALL: Exeter exits the first round of Valley playoffs
The Horned Toads kicked off the game with two touchdowns in the first half, putting them up 14-0 by halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Exeter put six points on the board early in the fourth and hustled to get the ball in the endzone again, but unfortunately, Coalinga intercepted and ran it back for a third touchdown, dashing the Monarchs’ hopes of moving on in the playoffs.
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations
VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
Two men sentenced for 2017 New Year’s Day shooting
VISALIA – Two men started 2017 off with gang violence and as a result, they will spend the next handful of years in prison. On Oct. 27, the District Attorney’s office announced in the South County Justice Center of the Tulare County Superior Court, Jose Cardenas, 23, was sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison and Tony Gentry, 24, was sentenced to 16 years in prison following their involvement in a 2017 shooting that resulted in the death of one adult male.
TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl
TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
Kaweah Health tries to stop financial bleeding
VISALIA – The covid-19 pandemic left the world in disarray and hospitals throughout the country bleeding red ink in their financials. In order to stop the bleeding, Kaweah Health has been forced to cut positions and units and find new ways to bring in revenue to clot the losses and sew up the damage.
