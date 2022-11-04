ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Conover Responds to Leva Bonaparte Saying Paige DeSorbo “Changed” Him

The Southern Charm cast member insinuated that Leva is engaging in “embarrassing” and “unfortunate” bullying. Agree but disagree? Though Southern Charm’s Craig Conover concurs with Leva Bonaparte’s assessment that he has “changed” since beginning a relationship with Paige DeSorbo, that’s where they stop seeing eye to eye.
Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese Has One Major Thing in Common with Craig and Naomie

Maddi Reese is a manager at Republic whose love life could get messy on Southern Hospitality. Though the title of Southern Hospitality evokes thoughts of warmth and kindness, not everything is peaches and cream among the staff members at Leva Bonaparte's nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge. The show, which will...
Was Vishal Parvani Nervous Richa Sadana Would Call Off Their Wedding? He Says…

Family Karma’s Vishal Parvani wasn’t concerned that Richa Sadana would be a runaway bride — even despite his alcohol-fueled antics. Stopping by the Clubhouse for the November 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vishal fielded a viewer question about whether or not he was “worried” that his “drunken behavior” would lead Richa to call off their wedding, especially considering she’d already previously broken off their engagement for that exact reason.
This Beautiful Coffee-Table Book Shows Why CEOs Love Flying Their Own Jets

Piloting a jet is probably one of the most common dreams of any kid whoever wanted to fly, especially with test pilots as national heroes in the 60s and 70s. Think Chuck Yeager or Bob Hoover. But the 40 chief executives in Jet Dreams probably never thought ever they’d attain that goal, at least not starting out in their careers. But eventually they did. Jessica Ambats’ collection of images and quotes in her new coffee-table book were compiled after 15 years of shooting the CEOs who now pilot their own jets.  “What they all had in common was a childhood passion...
Kyle Viljoen Reflects on “Hurtful” Drama with Natalya Scudder

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Kyle Viljoen is giving an update on where he stands with his fellow Season 7 yachtie Natalya Scudder. Fans watched the stews, who both worked under chief stew Natasha Webb, quickly hit it off at the beginning of the season, but they’ve since come to clash over the course of their charters. Trying to explain exactly what went wrong, Kyle told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I feel like from Tasha’s perspective, she was not much of a comfort that Natalya needed. So it maybe wasn’t her intention, because Natasha wants to try to diminish everything and make it all the happier, didn’t want it to be all heavy and keep it light.”

