wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
rajah.com
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It
Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Calls Jeff Jarrett A Key Acquisition For AEW, Reveals Plans To Expand In 2023
All Elite Wrestling will be expanding their live event calendar next year. Tony Khan revealed these plans during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, the AEW and ROH President also spoke at length about the recent signing of "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/4): Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Having won three straight matches on NXT Level Up, Myles Borne looks to keep the good times rolling...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane Ride
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed in his book titled "It’s True! It’s True!" how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tried to wrestle him while on a plane ride from England back to the U.S. Kurt Angle said:. “The quintessential alpha male, Vince McMahon always liked...
rajah.com
EC3 Talks Getting To Train With The Undertaker For WrestleMania
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as choosing to compete against a bigger opponent in Titus O’Neil so he will be able to show WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker that he can work with a bigger guy and how he got the chance to train with The Phenom for WrestleMania.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals He And Bret Hart Didn’t Speak For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't speak for years because The Hitman believed JR knew about The Montreal Screwjob and how he's glad the story has a happy ending to some degree.
rajah.com
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise
- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
rajah.com
Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status
Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Says He Has Been Wanting To Change His WWE Theme Song For A While
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn spoke with Metro on a variety of topics such as how he has been wanting to change his WWE theme song for a while because he has had it for too long and once he became a heel he felt that it should have been changed right away.
rajah.com
Kamille Talks Getting The Opportunity To Compete At AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
NWA Women's World Champion Kamille appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how grateful she is to be able to compete at AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City Event and how it was very special to her since it is the promotion's biggest show of the year as well as how happy she is that she got to work with someone like Taya Valkyrie.
