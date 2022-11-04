Read full article on original website
Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It
Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
Arn Anderson Talks Details Of His New Comic Book Set To Be Released Later This Month
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how his brand-new comic book set to be released November 15th has a lot of details about his life that most people won't know and how the time just never seemed right to write his book until this opportunity came and he is very fortunate to have this opportunity.
Matt Hardy Clarifies His Comments About AEW Backstage Brawl; Says Elite Aren't to Blame
-- After initially making comments on his podcast that appeared to imply that he witnessed the backstage fight involving members of The Elite and CM Punk, Matt Hardy has clarified his remarks and confirmed that he wasn't actually present that night but has seen the process progress through its various levels. Hardy had initially stated: "I will say this right here and right now: those guys (Young Bucks, Omega) didn't do anything wrong in this situation. If anything, they were the victims and I'm telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all."
Matt Cardona Says He Didn’t Realize How Hard The Last Match Would Be
During an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona discussed his work as the lead actor in the pro wrestling rock musical The Last Match. Check out Matt's comments below. On the difficulties of performing his role:. “So I did the first two shows and — not that I...
Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...
Former WWE Star Denies Being Approached About Returning
There has been a lot of speculation about more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon, and a third, Chelsea Green, is said to be on the radar as well. WrestleVotes and PWInsider both reported that WWE was...
Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status
Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
Dana Brooke Reveals Who She Wants As Her Teammates In The WarGames Match At Survivor Series
WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as who she wants as her teammates in the upcoming Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. Dana Brooke said:. “[Stephanie], she’s a boss babe.” “She means business.” “She’ll do...
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Is Open To Another WWE WrestleMania Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared on the Brewbound podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he is done competing in the ring, but he is open to making an appearance in any capacity at a future WWE WrestleMania Event. "Stone Cold" Steve...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)
If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW
Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Coming To AEW
What does Matt Hardy think of Jeff Jarrett coming to All Elite Wrestling?. The wrestling veteran spoke on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, about "The Last Outlaw" debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh in a segment that saw him attack Darby Allin before cutting an excellent promo.
Otis Thanks WWE For Getting Him Into Reading Classes, Comments After Reading First Full Book
Otis has a lot to thank WWE for. Not only have they made him a household name to pro wrestling fans across the world, but they have played a big factor in him overcoming issues with dyslexia. The WWE Superstar took to social media to comment after WWE helped get...
Producers Of All Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event
The main event of last Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event saw the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul in a highly-physical match and walk out of the match with a big win. As previously reported, three match producers were revealed before Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event, but PWInsider.com revealed the match producers of the other matches that took place on the show, which you can check out below:
