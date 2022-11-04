ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MiddleEasy

Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)

Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
rajah.com

Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It

Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com

Another Former WWE Star is Reportedly Headed Back to the Company Soon

-- Since summer when Triple H took over as head of talent, WWE has been busy bolstering their roster with great emphasis placed on the women's division. Another name that appears headed back to WWE is Mia Yim, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. -- Yim was released back in...
rajah.com

Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status

Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
rajah.com

Heath Says Winning The IMPACT Tag Team Titles With Rhino Was A Bucket List Goal For Him

Top IMPACT Wrestling Star and one-half of the reigning IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath made an appearance on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps to talk about a variety of topics such as how since arriving in the company two year ago his bucket list goal was to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles with Rhino.
Boxing Scene

Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight

Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
rajah.com

Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling

AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...
rajah.com

AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament

During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com

Sami Zayn Says He Has Been Wanting To Change His WWE Theme Song For A While

Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn spoke with Metro on a variety of topics such as how he has been wanting to change his WWE theme song for a while because he has had it for too long and once he became a heel he felt that it should have been changed right away.
rajah.com

NXT Level Up Highlights (11/4): Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile, More

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Having won three straight matches on NXT Level Up, Myles Borne looks to keep the good times rolling...
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Coming To AEW

What does Matt Hardy think of Jeff Jarrett coming to All Elite Wrestling?. The wrestling veteran spoke on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, about "The Last Outlaw" debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh in a segment that saw him attack Darby Allin before cutting an excellent promo.
rajah.com

Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event

During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
