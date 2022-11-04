Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
rajah.com
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Ross & Marshall Von Erich Comment On Zac Efron Photo From "The Iron Claw" Movie
Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the tag-team veterans speak about the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw," about their legendary father and the photo of Zac Efron from the movie that has been making the rounds.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Calls Jeff Jarrett A Key Acquisition For AEW, Reveals Plans To Expand In 2023
All Elite Wrestling will be expanding their live event calendar next year. Tony Khan revealed these plans during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, the AEW and ROH President also spoke at length about the recent signing of "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status
Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals He And Bret Hart Didn’t Speak For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't speak for years because The Hitman believed JR knew about The Montreal Screwjob and how he's glad the story has a happy ending to some degree.
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Reveals He Pitched For Logan Paul To Come To The WWE While He Was RAW Executive Director
Legendary pro wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how when he was still the executive director of WWE RAW, he pitched an idea to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for Logan Paul to come to WWE that would ultimately culminate in a match at WWE's SummerSlam, WWE's Survivor Series or WWE's Royal Rumble.
rajah.com
Crown Jewel Producers Reportedly Revealed
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5) * Abyss- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett (Steel Cage match) * Michael Hayes- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman. WWE Producers Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are also in Saudi Arabia for the Premium Live Event, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
rajah.com
WATCH: WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference With Roman Reigns, Logan Paul & Jake Paul (Video)
The final stop on the road to WWE Crown Jewel kicked off on Friday afternoon in Saudi Arabia. Hosted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, the official WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pre-show press conference took place at the location of the upcoming special premium live event. The press...
rajah.com
WWE News: Logan Paul Suffered Injuries to His Meniscus, MCL & ACL at Crown Jewel
-- After an unsuccessful attempt at defeating Roman Reigns at WWE's recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul has suffered an injury. Posting to his social media following the match, Paul noted that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL and a potentially torn ACL, the latter obviously being the most serious. Paul claimed that the injuries to his right knee happened about halfway through the match.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
rajah.com
Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul "The Total Package As A WWE Superstar" (Video)
Logan Paul is "the total package as a WWE Superstar." That's the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. The women's wrestling legend recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Logan Paul ahead of his big championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on 11/5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
AEW Stars Set For Weekend Meet & Greet
Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a weekend meet and greet. On Sunday, the All Elite Wrestling stars will takeover the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas, and set up shop inside Champs Sports:
rajah.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It
Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On The Transformation Of The AEW World Champion From Dean Ambrose To Jon Moxley
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the transformation of the AEW World Champion from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley and how he feels there isn't much of a change as Moxley still has that attitude and arrogant look.
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Says He Has Been Wanting To Change His WWE Theme Song For A While
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn spoke with Metro on a variety of topics such as how he has been wanting to change his WWE theme song for a while because he has had it for too long and once he became a heel he felt that it should have been changed right away.
Comments / 0