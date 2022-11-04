ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW

During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
rajah.com

Ross & Marshall Von Erich Comment On Zac Efron Photo From "The Iron Claw" Movie

Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the tag-team veterans speak about the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw," about their legendary father and the photo of Zac Efron from the movie that has been making the rounds.
rajah.com

Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status

Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore

Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com

AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament

During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reveals He And Bret Hart Didn’t Speak For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't speak for years because The Hitman believed JR knew about The Montreal Screwjob and how he's glad the story has a happy ending to some degree.
rajah.com

Paul Heyman Reveals He Pitched For Logan Paul To Come To The WWE While He Was RAW Executive Director

Legendary pro wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how when he was still the executive director of WWE RAW, he pitched an idea to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for Logan Paul to come to WWE that would ultimately culminate in a match at WWE's SummerSlam, WWE's Survivor Series or WWE's Royal Rumble.
rajah.com

Crown Jewel Producers Reportedly Revealed

WWE Crown Jewel (11/5) * Abyss- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett (Steel Cage match) * Michael Hayes- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman. WWE Producers Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are also in Saudi Arabia for the Premium Live Event, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
rajah.com

WWE News: Logan Paul Suffered Injuries to His Meniscus, MCL & ACL at Crown Jewel

-- After an unsuccessful attempt at defeating Roman Reigns at WWE's recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul has suffered an injury. Posting to his social media following the match, Paul noted that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL and a potentially torn ACL, the latter obviously being the most serious. Paul claimed that the injuries to his right knee happened about halfway through the match.
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
DALLAS, TX
rajah.com

Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul "The Total Package As A WWE Superstar" (Video)

Logan Paul is "the total package as a WWE Superstar." That's the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. The women's wrestling legend recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Logan Paul ahead of his big championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on 11/5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com

AEW Stars Set For Weekend Meet & Greet

Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a weekend meet and greet. On Sunday, the All Elite Wrestling stars will takeover the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas, and set up shop inside Champs Sports:
DALLAS, TX
rajah.com

Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It

Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com

Sami Zayn Says He Has Been Wanting To Change His WWE Theme Song For A While

Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn spoke with Metro on a variety of topics such as how he has been wanting to change his WWE theme song for a while because he has had it for too long and once he became a heel he felt that it should have been changed right away.

