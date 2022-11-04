ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestletalk.com

Big Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestling Again For WWE

UPDATE – WrestleVotes has now followed up on its original report regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, tweeting:. “I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year’s Mania. “Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would...
rajah.com

Paul Heyman Reveals He Pitched For Logan Paul To Come To The WWE While He Was RAW Executive Director

Legendary pro wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how when he was still the executive director of WWE RAW, he pitched an idea to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for Logan Paul to come to WWE that would ultimately culminate in a match at WWE's SummerSlam, WWE's Survivor Series or WWE's Royal Rumble.
rajah.com

Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It

Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)

If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
rajah.com

Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status

Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
rajah.com

WWE Crown Jewel Notes: Drew McIntyre Sick, Jey Uso Injured, Omos & Logan Paul Praised

-- WWE was reportedly very happy with Logan Paul's work during his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns and especially poise throughout after suffering multiple injuries to his right knee. -- Officials also praised Omos' work today at Crown Jewel and the belief backstage is that he's made significant progress...
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Clarifies His Comments About AEW Backstage Brawl; Says Elite Aren't to Blame

-- After initially making comments on his podcast that appeared to imply that he witnessed the backstage fight involving members of The Elite and CM Punk, Matt Hardy has clarified his remarks and confirmed that he wasn't actually present that night but has seen the process progress through its various levels. Hardy had initially stated: "I will say this right here and right now: those guys (Young Bucks, Omega) didn't do anything wrong in this situation. If anything, they were the victims and I'm telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all."
rajah.com

Sami Zayn Says He Has Been Wanting To Change His WWE Theme Song For A While

Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn spoke with Metro on a variety of topics such as how he has been wanting to change his WWE theme song for a while because he has had it for too long and once he became a heel he felt that it should have been changed right away.
rajah.com

Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul "The Total Package As A WWE Superstar" (Video)

Logan Paul is "the total package as a WWE Superstar." That's the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. The women's wrestling legend recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Logan Paul ahead of his big championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on 11/5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore

Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com

Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling

AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy