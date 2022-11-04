Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestling Again For WWE
UPDATE – WrestleVotes has now followed up on its original report regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, tweeting:. “I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year’s Mania. “Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would...
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Sounds Off On Regime Change Behind-The-Scenes In WWE, What He Wants To See More Of
Paul Heyman recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE performer spoke about the regime change behind-the-scenes in the company and what he would like to see more of going forward.
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Reveals He Pitched For Logan Paul To Come To The WWE While He Was RAW Executive Director
Legendary pro wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how when he was still the executive director of WWE RAW, he pitched an idea to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for Logan Paul to come to WWE that would ultimately culminate in a match at WWE's SummerSlam, WWE's Survivor Series or WWE's Royal Rumble.
rajah.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It
Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)
If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status
Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
rajah.com
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Impact News: Additional Impact Wrestling Episodes Added to Impact! Plus, Mick Foley Helps Joe Doering
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Impact! Plus has added every August 2009 episode of IMPACT On AXS TV to the streaming service. -- In other Impact Wrestling news, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is helping out Joe Doering, as the latter battles brain cancer:
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
rajah.com
WWE Crown Jewel Notes: Drew McIntyre Sick, Jey Uso Injured, Omos & Logan Paul Praised
-- WWE was reportedly very happy with Logan Paul's work during his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns and especially poise throughout after suffering multiple injuries to his right knee. -- Officials also praised Omos' work today at Crown Jewel and the belief backstage is that he's made significant progress...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Clarifies His Comments About AEW Backstage Brawl; Says Elite Aren't to Blame
-- After initially making comments on his podcast that appeared to imply that he witnessed the backstage fight involving members of The Elite and CM Punk, Matt Hardy has clarified his remarks and confirmed that he wasn't actually present that night but has seen the process progress through its various levels. Hardy had initially stated: "I will say this right here and right now: those guys (Young Bucks, Omega) didn't do anything wrong in this situation. If anything, they were the victims and I'm telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all."
rajah.com
Jake Paul Reacts To Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Performance, If He Plans To Join WWE
The undefeated boxing prospect spoke about this and gave his thoughts on his brother Logan Paul's performance in a losing effort against Roman Reigns in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia during a recent interview with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Featured...
rajah.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Is Open To Another WWE WrestleMania Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared on the Brewbound podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he is done competing in the ring, but he is open to making an appearance in any capacity at a future WWE WrestleMania Event. "Stone Cold" Steve...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Says He Has Been Wanting To Change His WWE Theme Song For A While
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn spoke with Metro on a variety of topics such as how he has been wanting to change his WWE theme song for a while because he has had it for too long and once he became a heel he felt that it should have been changed right away.
rajah.com
Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul "The Total Package As A WWE Superstar" (Video)
Logan Paul is "the total package as a WWE Superstar." That's the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. The women's wrestling legend recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Logan Paul ahead of his big championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on 11/5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...
