Paul Heyman Sounds Off On Regime Change Behind-The-Scenes In WWE, What He Wants To See More Of
Paul Heyman recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE performer spoke about the regime change behind-the-scenes in the company and what he would like to see more of going forward.
Jim Ross Reveals He And Bret Hart Didn’t Speak For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't speak for years because The Hitman believed JR knew about The Montreal Screwjob and how he's glad the story has a happy ending to some degree.
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
Matt Cardona Says He Didn’t Realize How Hard The Last Match Would Be
During an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona discussed his work as the lead actor in the pro wrestling rock musical The Last Match. Check out Matt's comments below. On the difficulties of performing his role:. “So I did the first two shows and — not that I...
Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW
Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
Paul Heyman Reveals He Pitched For Logan Paul To Come To The WWE While He Was RAW Executive Director
Legendary pro wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how when he was still the executive director of WWE RAW, he pitched an idea to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for Logan Paul to come to WWE that would ultimately culminate in a match at WWE's SummerSlam, WWE's Survivor Series or WWE's Royal Rumble.
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
WWE News: Logan Paul Suffered Injuries to His Meniscus, MCL & ACL at Crown Jewel
-- After an unsuccessful attempt at defeating Roman Reigns at WWE's recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul has suffered an injury. Posting to his social media following the match, Paul noted that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL and a potentially torn ACL, the latter obviously being the most serious. Paul claimed that the injuries to his right knee happened about halfway through the match.
WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown that next week's show will see two massive matches take place as well as the beginning of a first-time-ever and blue brand exclusive tournament. It was announced that the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) or The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The New Day (Kofi Kinston and Xavier Woods), Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Santos Escobar in a Singles Match and The SmackDown World Cup will begin.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes WWE Is Done With Bayley
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to an episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultura Network and spoke about a number of topics, including how he believes WWE is done with Bayley because she's been losing to everybody as well as how he does not know if the other two members of Damage CTRL is going to get over despite holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
Another Former WWE Star is Reportedly Headed Back to the Company Soon
-- Since summer when Triple H took over as head of talent, WWE has been busy bolstering their roster with great emphasis placed on the women's division. Another name that appears headed back to WWE is Mia Yim, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. -- Yim was released back in...
Bayley On Returning To Saudi Arabia, Working With Triple H
Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship clash with Bianca Belair at this afternoon's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday Night Raw Superstar and Damage CTRL leader Bayley spoke with the National, and discussed her return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Check out the comments from Bayley below.
Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
EC3 Talks Getting To Train With The Undertaker For WrestleMania
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as choosing to compete against a bigger opponent in Titus O’Neil so he will be able to show WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker that he can work with a bigger guy and how he got the chance to train with The Phenom for WrestleMania.
Keith Lee With Rap Star Rick Ross At AEW Dynamite (Photo), Orange Cassidy & Shibata Talk Rampage Showdown
- Keith Lee of "Swerve in our Glory" shared the following photo via social media of rap star Rick Ross and himself standing backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland at this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show. - The official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling shared the...
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
WWE's Sasha Banks Teases Something "Crazy" is Coming Later in November
-- Posting to her Instagram stories, Sasha Banks talked about time passing leading to growth and a journey that she's been loving. However, she then hinted that something "crazy" is coming which she has been waiting for the past six months for while not divulging any details on whether that is a return to WWE or some other outside venture. Banks remains under contract to WWE according to most sources.
