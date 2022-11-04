Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Where To Preorder God Of War Ragnarok Ahead Of Wednesday's Launch
The wait is just about over. God of War Ragnarok releases this Wednesday, November 9 for PS5 and PS4. It's easily one of the biggest games of the year, so naturally it has multiple editions--four to be exact. Unfortunately, the two priciest editions--the Collector's and Jotnar--are currently sold out. It's possible that retailers will restock on launch day, but it's certainly not guaranteed. Even if you can't get your hands on one of those editions, it makes sense to preorder God of War Ragnarok, since you'll get some bonus content with the Launch Edition.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Big Discount
Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in September. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get it for $110 at Newegg with promo code 7BFBYA27. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch
God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Tips For Beginners
The war to end all wars is nearly upon Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok, giving them few options but to set out on a quest to uncover answers about how to put avert it--or at the very least, survive it. It's not going to be an easy task, but we trust that you're up for it. However, before you set off into this newest entry with the duo and their ever-growing cast of companions, make sure you've prepared yourself with our list of tips for the journey ahead. After dozens of hours, here are our God of War Ragnarok tips for players just starting out on their return adventure across the nine realms.
Gamespot
Great Nintendo Switch Grip Gets Nice Discount At Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is an excellent console-handheld hybrid, but its Joy-Con controllers leave something to be desired for long-term play. That's been resolved by accessories, and one rather good Switch Grip is on sale for a great price. You can get the NexiGo Gripcon for just $35. Looking to pair...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame
In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
Gamespot
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Gamespot
Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It’s official--Black Friday has begun at Walmart. The retailer is offering up huge savings every Monday as part of its annual Deals for Days promotion, with the first batch dropping today. Its catalog is as expansive as you’d expect, with a variety of laptops, TVs, monitors, and video games currently on sale.
Gamespot
Xbox Series X Energy-Saving Graphics Modes Reportedly Being Explored By Microsoft
Microsoft is reportedly exploring new ways to make its Xbox Series X|S console more energy-efficient, as the company sent out a recent questionnaire to members of the Xbox Insider program. According to Windows Central, the company is exploring a list of potential graphical options across PC and console, by dialing...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Gamespot
Preorder Sonic Frontiers At A Discount Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple of weeks. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. Alternatively, you can snag the Deluxe edition for about $8.50 off. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus. For those who want a console version, Best Buy is giving away a free steelbook with preorders.
Gamespot
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Gamespot
Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Gamespot
Perfect Dark Reboot: Xbox Boss Gives A New Update
A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020, but since then, developer The Initiative has gone through a turbulent period that saw the studio lose several of its more senior staff members. Since then, the developer has been slowly rebuilding while dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty explained in a recent episode of Friends Per Second (which also features GameSpot's Lucy James).
Gamespot
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
Gamespot
Gears Of War Movie And Animated Series Coming To Netflix
Gears of War, one of the biggest video game franchises, is heading to Netflix as not just a film, but also animated series, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes after long months of negotiations in a competitive environment with the streamer nabbing the media rights and partnering with the Canadian gaming developer, The Coalition, who originally released the game back in 2007.
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Gamespot
Nintendo Is Forming A New Company To "Strengthen The Digitalization" Of Its Business
Nintendo has officially announced the formation of a new joint venture company alongside mobile games developer DeNA Co Ltd. The subsidiary company will be known as Nintendo Systems Co Ltd and will be focused on "the development and operation of services to strengthen the digitalization" of Nintendo's business. It will...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Only Six Months
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it commercial for PlayStation has revealed an interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming high-profile release: Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation exclusive for just six months. The information is displayed on-screen at the 14-second mark of the video, which also shows a brief standoff between Eikons Ifrit...
Gamespot
Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 9: Start Time And How To Watch
Another explosion of indies is coming to Nintendo Switch owners as Nintendo has announced a new Indie World presentation for this Wednesday, November 9. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Wednesday, and it will run "approximately 25 minutes" according to the official announcement. No specific games were mentioned to be part of the presentation, nor have any indie developers confirmed their participation as of this writing.
Comments / 0