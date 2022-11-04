The war to end all wars is nearly upon Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok, giving them few options but to set out on a quest to uncover answers about how to put avert it--or at the very least, survive it. It's not going to be an easy task, but we trust that you're up for it. However, before you set off into this newest entry with the duo and their ever-growing cast of companions, make sure you've prepared yourself with our list of tips for the journey ahead. After dozens of hours, here are our God of War Ragnarok tips for players just starting out on their return adventure across the nine realms.

