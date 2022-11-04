ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)

If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia

-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
rajah.com

WWE Announces New Segment For Tomorrow's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE previously announced that tomorrow's episode of WWE NXT will see Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo battle Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy take on Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed face Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
rajah.com

Producers Of All Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event

The main event of last Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event saw the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul in a highly-physical match and walk out of the match with a big win. As previously reported, three match producers were revealed before Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event, but PWInsider.com revealed the match producers of the other matches that took place on the show, which you can check out below:
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
DALLAS, TX
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
rajah.com

WWE News: Logan Paul Suffered Injuries to His Meniscus, MCL & ACL at Crown Jewel

-- After an unsuccessful attempt at defeating Roman Reigns at WWE's recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul has suffered an injury. Posting to his social media following the match, Paul noted that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL and a potentially torn ACL, the latter obviously being the most serious. Paul claimed that the injuries to his right knee happened about halfway through the match.
rajah.com

Paul Heyman Says Sami Zayn Completely Changed The Dynamic And The Presentation Of The Bloodline

Legendary wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on WWE's After The Bell with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how Sami Zayn being a part of The Bloodline has defined each and every other member and how Sami's presence has completely changed the dynamic as well as the presentation and the interpersonal relationships within The Bloodline.
rajah.com

Anna Jay Talks About Turning Heel, Joining Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW

Anna Jay recently spoke with the folks from Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about joining the J.A.S., turning heel and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On joining the J.A.S....
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Believes The Elite Never Wanted CM Punk In AEW To Begin With

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he believes The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) never wanted CM Punk in AEW to begin with because the former AEW World Champion exposed them for not being able to carry the company on their backs and CM Punk was doing bigger numbers than they were.
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has sold 5,158 tickets and there are still 266 tickets left. The total seating capacity for tonight's WWE RAW is 5,424.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore

Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy