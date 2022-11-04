Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 1 Results (11/05): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently held the first day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, which took place from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Hiroshi Tanahashi battle Gabriel Kidd in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. We get video packages, previews, and predictions for the matches coming on today’s show. You can watch the complete Kickoff show below.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
411mania.com
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Nov. 4, 2022)
Welcome one and all to Friday Night SmackDown! Your host tonight is your Friday Night Friar, Hogan. Tonight's program is our go-home edition of a pre-recorded SmackDown, ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event. (The recording was mandatory due to travel time for our blue-brand Superstars). Our official preview had the bare-bones information for tonight. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against Rey Mysterio. In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan takes on Sonya Deville. And in what should be an entertaining match, Ricochet takes on LA Knight.
Yardbarker
NJPW Strong results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd
NJPW Strong returned to Hollywood, California for the first of their “Showdown” tapings. At the top of the show, while announcers Ian Riccaboni & Alex Koslov ran down today’s event, West Coast Wrecking Crew appeared and talked about their upcoming four-way tag team match vs. Stray Dog Army, TMDK, & Kevin Knight & the DKC from the LA Dojo. Both Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson had a good promo talking about how they’d soon end up with Aussie Open’s STRONG Openweight Tag Team titles.
rajah.com
First Look At The Arena For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo)
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. As noted, on Friday the final pre-show press conference for the event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of the special premium live event scheduled for November 5, 2022. Ahead of the big show on 11/5 featuring...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Bianca Belair, Crown Jewel Press Conference (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Cletic Warrior Workouts is about to stream live on YouTube!. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus, as well as WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair:. What happens when The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and The EST of...
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn ’22 Results 11.05.22: Will Ospreay Beats Tetsuya Naito
– NJPW held the Battle Autumn ’22 finale event earlier today in Osaka, Japan at the Edion Arena Osaka. The event had an announced sold-out attendance of 4,006 people. In the main event, Will Ospreay beat Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Ren Narita and...
rajah.com
Producers Of All Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event
The main event of last Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event saw the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul in a highly-physical match and walk out of the match with a big win. As previously reported, three match producers were revealed before Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event, but PWInsider.com revealed the match producers of the other matches that took place on the show, which you can check out below:
wrestlinginc.com
Shota Umino Returns To NJPW To Challenge US Champion
Amid the chaos surrounding the status of New Japan Pro Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship, currently held by Karl Anderson, the IWGP United States Championship has firmly been established as the second-most important prize for heavyweight competitors in the company. This was proven when the title took center stage on night 16 of the NJPW Battle Autumn Tour on November 5.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On The Transformation Of The AEW World Champion From Dean Ambrose To Jon Moxley
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the transformation of the AEW World Champion from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley and how he feels there isn't much of a change as Moxley still has that attitude and arrogant look.
rajah.com
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise
- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday And Future Episodes Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling held the rest of the television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark as well as future episodes of the show inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tapings took place before last Friday night's AEW Rampage and featured Blackpool Combat Club (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) facing Jericho Appreciation Society's ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in Trios action in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW News: Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog, Excalibur on Hey! (EW)
-- The latest vlog from All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa is now available on YouTube. Check out Rosa's vlog below, as well as a description of the footage:. Dia de Los Muertos is always special, and I love spending it with my Thunder Kids, especially reading about their culture. Also, I tried this new product, Dossier. They make perfumes for a fraction of the price, and I thought I tried them before you did.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho To Defend ROH Title In Four-Way At AEW Full Gear
A massive four-way title match has been announced for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view coming up on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On Friday's edition of "Rampage", Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson were asked by Lexy Nair about the chaotic brawl that ensued between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite." Both men pleaded their case as to why they would be good candidates to be Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho's next title challenger. Later in the show, Jericho was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a match with either of the two men.
wrestleview.com
Photo: First-Look At Drone Technology For WWE Crown Jewel, Full LineUp
We reported on Friday that WWE is expected to use Drone technology at Saturday’s Crown Jewel, for major entrances and other effects. Wrestleview reader Andrew Elder sent me a tweet from Twitter user Roman Reigns SZN with a first-look at the Drone effects with the Bray Wyatt logo above Mrsool Park, the venue for for Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
