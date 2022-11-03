Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis tells Terence Crawford: You can fight Boots if you’re your boss
By Craig Daly: Trainer Bozy Ennis says if Terence Crawford is his own boss like he claims to be, he could have fought Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis instead of David Avanesyan on December 10th on BLK Prime at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. WBO welterweight champion Crawford...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Watch Eddie Hearn hit back at fan after he is blamed for Anthony Joshua’s failed fight against Tyson Fury
EDDIE HEARN hit back at an angry boxing fan after being blamed for the collapse of Anthony Joshua's clash with Tyson Fury. A shock December dust-up between the long-time rivals was on the cards when WBC heavyweight champ Fury threw AJ a lifeline weeks after his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.
worldboxingnews.net
Spence vs Crawford: Falsehoods, feuds, and firesticks – no fight
Spence vs Crawford – Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford used Twitter as the place to air their dirty laundry to the public as fans wondered, ‘is this how champions act?’. A back-and-forth on social media that is too long to put in its entirety came after a...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez preview: Bivol one of three undefeated fighters featured on DAZN card
Three of the four fighters on Saturday’s card on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, have perfect records, and the one who does not is 12-2 and holds the undisputed championship. In the main event, champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will put his WBA...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ, 52, returning at middleweight thankfully fails
Former heavyweight champion Chris Byrd’s attempt to return to the ring in the 160lb weight class has failed. The former Klitschko conqueror made his most significant transformation in 2020 after boiling many kilograms at the ripe old age of 50. PR announced that the man who held the world...
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
ng-sportingnews.com
What's next for Dmitry Bivol? Canelo II and other superfights on the horizon after dominatingRamirez
Dmitry Bivol underlined his status as one of the finest boxers in the world when he defended his WBA light-heavyweight title with a landslide points win over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 31-year-old turned in a masterful performance to claim a shock unanimous-decision...
The Ring Magazine
Fight Picks: Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez
WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol will face unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The showdown will be broadcast in America on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Bivol, who is rated No....
intheknow.com
Logan Paul finally met his doppelgänger for the first time: ‘This was weird’
Depending on who you are, this may be good news or bad news. But there’s a Logan Paul doppelgänger roaming these internet streets. Last August, TikToker Rodney Peterson started to get mistaken for Paul. People have literally told Peterson he “looks more like Logan Paul than Logan Paul.” The two men undeniably share an uncanny resemblance, one that was highlighted when they finally met on Nov. 1.
worldboxingnews.net
Calls for Deontay Wilder vs Ruiz, Benavidez vs Plant, MGM May 6
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. with David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant as co-feature has emerged as the dream event for May 6 in Las Vegas. As WBN reported last week, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Predicts How AEW Match Against Bow Wow Would Go Down
Jade Cargill isn't convinced that rapper Bow Wow would last long in the ring with her, stemming from a recent Twitter beef between the two. Bow Wow, who has expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career, sent a tweet to Jade telling her that after he wins his first match, he wants to take her out on a date. Cargill replied that he couldn't afford her. The two then went back and forth about who had more money between them.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Matous Kaluba breaks out Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor impressions in all-time stinker
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. I pride myself on being able to avoid certain things...
Comments / 0