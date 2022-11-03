ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
worldboxingnews.net

Spence vs Crawford: Falsehoods, feuds, and firesticks – no fight

Spence vs Crawford – Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford used Twitter as the place to air their dirty laundry to the public as fans wondered, ‘is this how champions act?’. A back-and-forth on social media that is too long to put in its entirety came after a...
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ, 52, returning at middleweight thankfully fails

Former heavyweight champion Chris Byrd’s attempt to return to the ring in the 160lb weight class has failed. The former Klitschko conqueror made his most significant transformation in 2020 after boiling many kilograms at the ripe old age of 50. PR announced that the man who held the world...
MiddleEasy

Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Boxing Scene

Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention

Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
The Ring Magazine

Fight Picks: Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez

WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol will face unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. ​The showdown will be broadcast in America on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Bivol, who is rated No....
intheknow.com

Logan Paul finally met his doppelgänger for the first time: ‘This was weird’

Depending on who you are, this may be good news or bad news. But there’s a Logan Paul doppelgänger roaming these internet streets. Last August, TikToker Rodney Peterson started to get mistaken for Paul. People have literally told Peterson he “looks more like Logan Paul than Logan Paul.” The two men undeniably share an uncanny resemblance, one that was highlighted when they finally met on Nov. 1.
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Predicts How AEW Match Against Bow Wow Would Go Down

Jade Cargill isn't convinced that rapper Bow Wow would last long in the ring with her, stemming from a recent Twitter beef between the two. Bow Wow, who has expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career, sent a tweet to Jade telling her that after he wins his first match, he wants to take her out on a date. Cargill replied that he couldn't afford her. The two then went back and forth about who had more money between them.

