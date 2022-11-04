Read full article on original website
Saturday HSFB recap: Pueblo West advances in 4A playoffs
PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo West Cyclones worked around the elements en route to a 32-22 win over the Standley Lake Gators Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 4A playoffs. PLAYOFF MATCHUP SCORE Air Academy @ Erie 49-7 Alamosa vs. D’Evelyn 27-7 Eads @ North Park 75-28 Florence vs. Rifle 14-7 Pueblo […]
Wyoming High School Football Semifinal Playoff Scoreboard: Nov. 4-5, 2022
It's the second week of the postseason for high school football in Wyoming with 10 semifinal games on Friday and Saturday. Ten teams will advance to the five championship games next weekend in Laramie. Here is the Semifinal Playoff Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this...
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Playoff Football Highlights – 11/4/22
0:05 Colson Coon 77 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Central 0. 0:17 Sheridan kicked off. Mason Counter returned 95 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Central 7. 0:41 Coon 48 yard run from Sheridan 20 to Central 32. 0:56 Dane Steel 24 yard TD run – Sheridan...
