KXRM

Saturday HSFB recap: Pueblo West advances in 4A playoffs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo West Cyclones worked around the elements en route to a 32-22 win over the Standley Lake Gators Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 4A playoffs. PLAYOFF MATCHUP SCORE Air Academy @ Erie 49-7 Alamosa vs. D’Evelyn 27-7 Eads @ North Park 75-28 Florence vs. Rifle 14-7 Pueblo […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO

