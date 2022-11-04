Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ele’s Place in Lansing helps grieving children
LANSING, MI — November is Children’s Grief Awareness month and Ele’s Place in Lansing is offering the mid-Michigan Community a chance to learn more about their services this month. Ele’s Place offers services to grieving children and teens as no cost to families. They help kids learn...
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
Energy Assistance Fair happening Thursday
This Thursday, the Michigan Public Service Commission is holding its Energy Assistance Fair to help everyone concerned about making ends meet learn more about how to cut costs and get help paying for utilities.
Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
Got a cold-blooded pet at home? This local event might be for you
The event happens on the first Sunday of every month.
Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that
JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?
Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
New Irish pub, Molly & Tenbrooks, coming to downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – A new restaurant is going to bring a taste of Irish to downtown Jackson. Randy LeMaster and his father, Rick LeMaster, are currently working on bringing an Irish pub to 144 W. Michigan Ave. The pub, Molly & Tenbrooks, will offer a new place to grab a drink and a bite to eat, Randy LeMaster said.
Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
Mid-Michigan is slowly powering up from weekend wind storm
LANSING, MI — By Monday morning, Consumers Energy crews had restored nearly 70 percent of customers who were impacted by this weekend’s damaging winds. The Jackson-based utility says a total of about 140,000 customers were affected by the damaging weather that featured wind gusts over 65 mph and took down nearly 2,000 wires. With favorable weather conitions today the utility estimates the majority of its customers will have power restored by this evening.
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Unsafe, unsanitary working conditions reported at LPD
Lansing's top cop said police and other emergency employees are dealing with unsafe and unsanitary working conditions inside some facilities.
What are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022?
LANSING, MI -- With a world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday, Nov. 7, lottery players are searching for any advantage that might help them zero in on the lucky numbers that could change their life. As the odds of winning the Powerball sit at approximately...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
I-94 ramp closing for rebuilding in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – An I-94 ramp in Jackson County is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound U.S. 127, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The ramp is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Traffic is...
