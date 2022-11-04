ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area

As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ABC 15 News

Gas prices are still high: why do we pay more?

If you're a driver in the Valley, paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas has become the norm. And while prices are coming down a bit, there are stations charging more than $5 a gallon here. That's much higher than the national AAA gas price average. On the...
ABC 15 News

Kids can 'vote' on Election Day at Valley of the Sun YMCA

PHOENIX — Tuesday is Election Day and if you're wondering what the best way is to teach your kids about the democratic process, there's a program through the Valley of the Sun YMCA that will do just that. The program is called Arizona Youth and Government and they've set...
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
scottsdale.org

Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same

Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
