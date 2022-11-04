As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO