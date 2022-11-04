Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up ahead of an approaching storm system
PHOENIX — Warm and dry conditions in the Valley on this Election Day Tuesday, but our next storm is set to bring more winds, rain and snow chances, and a big drop in temperatures. Winds pick up across northern Arizona today, with Wind Advisories in effect today through early...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start before another storm cools us down
PHOENIX — A dry and warm start to the week as we track another big cool-down as our next storm moves in. For Monday and Tuesday expect afternoons in the Valley to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will start to pick up on Election Day....
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona on Election Day, Storm moving in Wednesday
PHOENIX — It's a nice start to the week, but we're already tracking our next storm. It will move in late Tuesday and Wednesday, picking up winds, dropping temperatures and bringing chances for rain and snow across our state. Much of northern Arizona will be under Wind Advisories Tuesday...
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area
As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North Scottsdale
ADOT - highway closures this weekend. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) said that Highway I-17 will be closed southbound in North Phoenix this weekend. In addition, sections of Loop 101 going eastbound will be closed in North Scottsdale will be closed.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices are still high: why do we pay more?
If you're a driver in the Valley, paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas has become the norm. And while prices are coming down a bit, there are stations charging more than $5 a gallon here. That's much higher than the national AAA gas price average. On the...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 4-6
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s campaign office closed Sunday amid an investigation into delivered “suspicious letters,” an investigation was launched after a 36-year-old man died following a Phoenix fight and an Idaho man was sentenced for smuggling ammunition through the Arizona-Mexico border. Here are some of the...
ABC 15 News
Dental Specialty Associates are improving quality of life by restoring smiles in a beautiful way
Dental Specialty Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) has two locations:. To make an appointment, call 602-795-5995 (bilingual representatives available), or go to www.dsaofaz.com.
Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend
Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
ABC 15 News
Kids can 'vote' on Election Day at Valley of the Sun YMCA
PHOENIX — Tuesday is Election Day and if you're wondering what the best way is to teach your kids about the democratic process, there's a program through the Valley of the Sun YMCA that will do just that. The program is called Arizona Youth and Government and they've set...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake campaign office closed in Phoenix amid investigation into delivery of ‘suspicious items’
PHOENIX — The campaign office for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced it shut down Sunday morning amid an ongoing investigation into a “suspicious envelope” delivered to the Phoenix site. “Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office...
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
scottsdale.org
Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same
Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Recorder: Don't expect a full count on election night
Officials say voters should not expect a complete count by Tuesday. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said the number of early ballot drop-offs on Election Day will determine how long the count of ballots could potentially be. “If it mirrors the August primary then it would be 70% would be...
Comments / 0