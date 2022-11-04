NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
WATCH: Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman Cusses Out Eagles Fans at Thursday Night Football Game
When your team is 8-0, you get to enjoy a little fun. That’s how Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman handled a hilarious sign during the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans this week. Philadelphia owns a perfect this season, the last-remaining undefeated team in...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated 'On Borrowed Time' Philadelphia?
The Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles next on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
Another example of Aaron Rodgers' decline this season as Green Bay drops to 3-6 with an ugly loss to Detroit at Ford Field.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year…
Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks after a 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Patriots
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host New England Patriots.
NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
Scott and Mike preview the NFL's Week 9 slate.
Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season
Aaron Rodgers and Co. have their first five-game losing streak since 2008 after falling to the lowly Lions. He's holding out hope for a second-half surge, but that seems optimistic.
Yardbarker
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Quay Walker Handling Ejection
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected at Buffalo last week. “He handled it like a man. He’s a stud of a kid,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said before this week's game at the Detroit Lions..
Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
5-star QB Colin Hurley commits to LSU, reclassifies to '24
Five-star quarterback Colin Hurley committed to LSU and reclassified to the Class of 2024 on Friday.
What Gives Aaron Rodgers Hope Packers Can Turn Around Season?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pondered that question for 13 seconds after Sunday's loss at the Detroit Lions.
