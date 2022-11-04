Related
Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance
DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
Man Backed for Telling Sister-In-Law to 'Shut Up' About Her Miscarriage
"20 weeks now huh, I remember feeling the baby at 20 weeks. Sadly we lost him at 21," the OP's sister-in-law said to his wife.
Lena Dunham Lives In Her Parents' Backyard Now
Lena Dunham “always wanted” to live in close proximity to her parents, and now her dream has become a reality. The Girls star and creator recently shared photos of her forever home with Architectural Digest — and it just so happens to be nestled in her family’s New England backyard.
Radio Host Dies Suddenly During Show
Tim Gough, a radio host in Suffolk, United Kingdom, died during his radio show on Monday, the station has announced. Gough was presenting his morning radio show on GenX Radio Suffolk when "the music stopped playing half way through a song, about an hour into his slot," the Daily Mail reports.
Dear Abby: Woman’s temper torpedoes rocky three-year romance
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 59-year-old single man who was dating a 42-year-old woman for the past three years. The whole time we dated she was going through a divorce. I supported her and helped her through it. The papers were signed four months ago. Her relationship with her ex started when she was 16 and lasted 26 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter together. Their relationship was emotionally abusive. We had a lot in common and loved doing things together, but our relationship was rocky. During the time we were together, we split up three times because she would get...
This Beautiful Coffee-Table Book Shows Why CEOs Love Flying Their Own Jets
Piloting a jet is probably one of the most common dreams of any kid whoever wanted to fly, especially with test pilots as national heroes in the 60s and 70s. Think Chuck Yeager or Bob Hoover. But the 40 chief executives in Jet Dreams probably never thought ever they’d attain that goal, at least not starting out in their careers. But eventually they did. Jessica Ambats’ collection of images and quotes in her new coffee-table book were compiled after 15 years of shooting the CEOs who now pilot their own jets. “What they all had in common was a childhood passion...
Opinion: Signs That A Partner May Not Be Relationship Compatible
A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.
The Strawberry Letter: He Booked An All Inclusive Vacation
Dear Steve and Shirley, my boyfriend and I had a bad break-up four months ago. I was planning a graduation party for him and he said he was planning to go on a trip with his best friend and his cousin. I got in my feelings and I started a big argument and he broke up with me. He didn’t call me to try to fix it and neither did I. I’m very stubborn and it backfired on me. Since I started it, I should’ve been the first one to apologize. My boyfriend got his master’s degree and I attended his graduation and then went to dinner with him and his family because his mother invited me. He barely talked to me and it was embarrassing. I asked about the trip they’d planned and his cousin looked like he didn’t know what I was talking about so I asked his sister about the trip and she told me where he was staying. I called the resort and I told the girl on the phone that I was his wife. I found out he’s staying at an all-inclusive resort with a balcony suite with an ocean view. The lady at the resort was talking to me as if I was coming with him. She asked me to confirm that we wanted the massage and dinner in our room when we arrived. I canceled that dinner and the massage. There is no way I’m letting him go on this trip with another woman. We fight like this all the time but he has never been this mad. I wanted more details about the trip but the lady on the phone would not tell me anything else. I have tried talking to my man and he said that he needs this getaway to clear his head and we’ll talk when he gets back. His sister said she’s sure he’s not taking another woman. What do you think? Should I pop up on him at this all-inclusive resort or wait until he gets back?
Opinion: Unhealthy Relationship Behaviors We Are Often Guilty of Committing
My friend Tara would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Opinion: Blatant Signs A Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable
For years I pinged over Tom, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Possessiveness in relationships
Have you ever experienced possessive red flag behaviors in a relationship but justified it with this phrase?. Maybe your girlfriend calls you constantly to check in on your location but says it’s because they love you and are worried about you. Maybe your boyfriend gets over-the-top jealous because you call your sibling or parents too often but says it’s because they just want to spend as much time with you as possible.
Realistic Fiction : My mom cut me out of her will
Part V: There are always two sides to every story. We may not know the harsh truth if we don’t ask direct and honest questions from the main sources. Read Laura's story, part IV, here.
KevinMD.com
Say “I love you” often and mean it
I normally start October off by changing my Facebook profile picture to a pink survivor ribbon and celebrating my breast cancer survivorship, but this October was different. I slept on October 1st because I had spent 48 hours at Gulf Coast Medical Center when hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida three days before. I was absolutely exhausted when I arrived home after the storm. The world was turned upside down. Then it occurred to me how similar being diagnosed with cancer and being affected by severe hurricanes are.
Refinery29
I Moved In With My Ex After We Broke Up
Sara*, 23, has been living with her ex-boyfriend in Manchester for nearly two years now. The pair moved in together after eight months of being in an official relationship – and broke up after the first week after he "decided he didn’t know what he wanted". Locked into a 12-month tenancy, they had no choice but to remain living together.
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
momcollective.com
Letter to America’s daughters: Please don’t ignore red flags while dating
Young and in love. There is nothing better. The innocence, the newness and the excitement. The butterflies, the chills and the feeling as if you are walking on clouds. Everything seems better, you feel alive, the sun shines brighter, the birds chirp louder and the days feel magical. All of these experiences and feelings may sometimes override the health of a relationship. We ignore certain feelings. Certain situations may go unnoticed. The subtle signs that things are not as they should be may tend to get ignored, especially when we are young. We see this all of the time, teenagers and young adults believing they have found “the one” only to see it unravel years later. But how can we know? And are there ways we can gently nudge these beautiful daughters to a path which is better suited for them? A path that will lead to unconditional love, kindness and the wonderful treatment they deserve in their lives. Because yes, they do deserve all of the kindness and unconditional love this world has to offer.
momcollective.com
The Wedding Anniversary During the Divorce
This is the second wedding anniversary I have gone through during the divorce process. It’s not an easy day. I try to keep myself busy but it’s rough. I have to drop my kids off to their dad so I will have to see him today, even though at this point (with the divorce still not being finalized), he has been with another girlfriend for months. I hope they enjoy our anniversary.
Opinion: Examples Of Gaslighting Provided By Victims Who Experienced It Firsthand
Earlier this year, I asked some of my clients if they would mind if I anonymously shared their examples of gaslighting, primarily while dating a narcissist. Their experiences are as follows, and truly depict the damage that gaslighting can inflict on our reality and sense of self.
oprahdaily.com
An Unexpected Cure for Heartache
Before my father left his second wife for his third, Julia made me congee. I was 26, living in New York, at the violent end of the relationship with the alcoholic I started dating in high school. It didn’t matter that I’d been the one to do the leaving—my sense of abandonment, loneliness, and heartache was nearly as profound as my mother’s had been when my father split. My mother, whom I’d mercilessly judged for being weak.
