NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated 'On Borrowed Time' Philadelphia?
The Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles next on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like It’s been a sharp decline for Aaron Rodgers this season, and never was that more evident than Sunday. Rodgers threw...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year starter.
Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks after a 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
Scott and Mike preview the NFL's Week 9 slate.
Yardbarker
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Quay Walker Handling Ejection
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected at Buffalo last week. “He handled it like a man. He’s a stud of a kid,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said before this week's game at the Detroit Lions..
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury. The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday. D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup. ...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
What Gives Aaron Rodgers Hope Packers Can Turn Around Season?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pondered that question for 13 seconds after Sunday's loss at the Detroit Lions.
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
938
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0