1969

By Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
- #1 boys' name: Michael

- #2 boys' name: David

- #3 boys' name: James

Popular music label Motown had a huge influence on baby boy names in 1969. The Jackson 5 released back-to-back hits that year, with singles "I Want You Back" and "Who's Loving You," eventually selling 2 million copies. With Michael Jackson the dominant voice of the group, more and more parents found themselves choosing this moniker for their own newborns. The godfather of soul, James Brown, also released a whopping four albums in 1969, leading other parents to give their sons the famous crooner's name.

