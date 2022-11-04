ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

1981-1994

The Herald News
The Herald News
- #1 boys' name: Michael

- #2 boys' name: Christopher

- #3 boys' name: Matthew

The early 1980s brought a new name into fashion. Matthew, an English moniker meaning "gift of God," crept up into the third spot in 1981.

The Herald News

The Herald News

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

