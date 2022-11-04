DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been together for 26 years. I'm old school -- no Facebook or social media, although I do follow sports on Twitter. My wife, however, is all into it. My issue is, she thinks it's OK for her social life to be private. I don't think there should be any secrets between us, and I'm feeling uncomfortable about this. I saw something that, from my standpoint, is out of bounds for a married woman. When I asked about it, she said it's private and has nothing to do with me. I'm wondering if this...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO