1972

 4 days ago

- #1 boys' name: Michael

- #2 boys' name: Christopher

- #3 boys' name: James

Christopher cracked the top three in 1972, marking the first time in 15 years that the list included a name other than Michael, David, James, or John. Christopher is a Greek name that means "Christ-bearer."

1953

- #1 boys' name: Robert - #2 boys' name: James - #3 boys' name: Michael In 1953 a new name made its debut on the Social Security Administration's list of most popular baby boy names. Michael is a Hebrew name that means "who is like God."
