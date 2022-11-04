ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1974-1978

- #1 boys' name: Michael

- #2 boys' name: Jason

- #3 boys' name: Christopher

The early '70s were big years for future country music stars with popular baby boy names. Jason Aldean was born in 1977, and Grammy Award-winning Christopher ("Chris") Stapleton was born in 1978.

