Related
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
CMA Awards 2017: Eric Church Calls Out Garth Brooks For Lip-Syncing
It’s time for another iconic moment in CMA Awards history. With this year’s show coming up in about two weeks, we’ve been looking back at some of the great moments throughout the show’s history. We brought you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Finally Receives Good Legal News About Her Son
She may still have a long way to go. She may still not be in her ideal family situation. But Amber Portwood at last has some reason to feel decent about where things stand between herself, her ex-boyfriend and her young son, James. According to The Sun, a judge ruled...
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
Popculture
Jenelle Evans Just Went After Her Mom Again Over Custody of Jace
Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is, yet again, involved in some drama. This time around, it concerns the custody of her son, Jace. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Jenelle is insisting that her son should live with her instead of with her mom, Barbara Evans, whom she has custody of.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Unveil Rare Live Cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have shared a rare live cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze.”. The track, which is from the legendary 20-show run from the band at the Fillmore in San Francisco, also debuted with a hand-illustrated video from the late Petty’s estate. The video is drawn by educator and filmmaker Scher.
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones All Released Psychedelic Albums in 1 Year and 1 Wasn’t as Successful
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones all released psychedelic albums in 1967. Keith Richards discussed The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic albums in an interview.
Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’
Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
Cynthia Lennon Said Mo Was ‘So Heartbroken’ to Split with the Beatles’ Drummer Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr was married to Mo Starkey for several years, with the divorce being particularly challenging. Here's what Cynthia Lennon said.
Savannah Guthrie Says She Didn’t Drink Any Fake Beer on ‘Today Show’
Now dubbed as a Hall of Fame moment, Savannah Guthrie shocked everybody last Friday (Nov. 4) when she chugged a beer on live television during the 8 a.m. broadcast of TODAY with Ashton Kutcher, in preparation for the New York City Marathon. Co-host Carson Daly (back from his 7-week hiatus)...
Luke Bryan Belts ‘Drunk Me’ With Mitchell Tenpenny on His Last Night of Tour: VIDEO
Luke Bryan bid his tourmate, Mitchell Tenpenny, a fond farewell last night. The Do I singer has been on the road for his Raised up Right tour with Tenpenny for nearly five months now. And while there is one more rescheduled show left for Byran, Nov. 4 was his counterpart’s final appearance.
CMA Awards 2001: Alan Jackson Stuns With Debut Performance Of “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” On The Heels Of 9/11
With the CMA Awards coming up one week from today, we’ve been looking back at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s history. We brought you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and Sturgill Simpson’s legendary busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena.
TikTok Claims Mikayla Matthews's Husband Groomed Her as a Child
Popular TikTok and YouTube creator Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews) is known for her funny parenting and lifestyle videos. The doting mom has been sharing cute, relatable clips with her three kids and husband for some time now. But it wasn't until recently that fans started to worry about Mikayla and her...
The 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, Had 2 No. 1 Songs Without the Fab Four
The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston, wrote a No 1 song based on a joke and started writing another one on a piano in his dressing room.
Beatles "Revolver" album artist Klaus Voormann: I wanted "to capture their faces, tell mini-stories"
In celebration of the Beatles' remixed "Revolver" album being released, cover designer Klaus Voormann joined host Kenneth Womack for a special bonus episode of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon. Voormann,...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0