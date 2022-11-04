ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFoRq_0iyf9npV00

- Median annual wage in 2021: $59,880

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 5%

Though they may use different approaches or techniques, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters all install, inspect, test, repair, and maintain pipelines, piping systems, and fixtures used to convey water, gas, and other substances.

Depending on the materials they use, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters may specialize in either residential (copper, steel, and plastic pipe materials) or industrial projects (large steel pipe materials).

Plumbers, who are considered journey- or master-level depending on their training and experience, fall into the residential category and primarily deal with water, gas, and piping systems for homes and businesses. Pipefitters and steamfitters (or fitters) specialize in systems found in industrial, manufacturing, and commercial industries, which may carry chemicals, acids, and gases.

The projected 5% growth in employment for plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters is based on the 2020 recovery from the COVID-19 recession, which brought an influx of new construction. There is also an increased call for sprinkler fitters as states update building codes for fire suppression systems.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Geofencing and GPS tracking

Companies with workers who need to complete routes, such as delivery drivers or couriers, are often interested in tracking where employees are at a given time and how much ground they've covered. GPS monitoring is a simple way for employers to recreate a virtual map of where an employee has been that day. Geofencing is another technology that can let employers track by location via trigger when the employee crosses a certain pre-established boundary.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy