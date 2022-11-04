- Median annual wage in 2021: $59,880

- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

- Typical on-the-job training needed: Apprenticeship

- Projected employment change (from 2020–30): 5%

Though they may use different approaches or techniques, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters all install, inspect, test, repair, and maintain pipelines, piping systems, and fixtures used to convey water, gas, and other substances.

Depending on the materials they use, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters may specialize in either residential (copper, steel, and plastic pipe materials) or industrial projects (large steel pipe materials).

Plumbers, who are considered journey- or master-level depending on their training and experience, fall into the residential category and primarily deal with water, gas, and piping systems for homes and businesses. Pipefitters and steamfitters (or fitters) specialize in systems found in industrial, manufacturing, and commercial industries, which may carry chemicals, acids, and gases.

The projected 5% growth in employment for plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters is based on the 2020 recovery from the COVID-19 recession, which brought an influx of new construction. There is also an increased call for sprinkler fitters as states update building codes for fire suppression systems.