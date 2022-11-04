ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

1955

By pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Yf3E_0iyf9kBK00

- #1 boys' name: Michael

- #2 boys' name: David

- #3 boys' name: James

For the first time in 35 years, Robert did not make the cut as one of the top three most popular boys' names. It was instead replaced by the name David. Hebrew in origin, David means "beloved."

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Giant Music Signs Detroit Rapper Tay B; Columbus Honors Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh With Street Naming

Giant Music has signed Detroit rapper Tay B. The label, headed by Sony Music veteran Shawn Holiday alongside Irving and Jeffrey Azoff, officially launched in June announcing the singing of Swavay. Tay B released “4EVA IN MY BAG” earlier this year via AFLN. In 2021, Tay and Lil Baby collaborated on the track and video for “Rich All My Life,” which has accumulated over 1.6 million views on YouTube. Pictured (from left): Shawn Holiday, Tay B, Matt LaMotte and Irving Azoff + Following a celebration of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ahead the production duo’s induction to the Rock and Roll...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy