Giant Music has signed Detroit rapper Tay B. The label, headed by Sony Music veteran Shawn Holiday alongside Irving and Jeffrey Azoff, officially launched in June announcing the singing of Swavay. Tay B released “4EVA IN MY BAG” earlier this year via AFLN. In 2021, Tay and Lil Baby collaborated on the track and video for “Rich All My Life,” which has accumulated over 1.6 million views on YouTube. Pictured (from left): Shawn Holiday, Tay B, Matt LaMotte and Irving Azoff + Following a celebration of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ahead the production duo’s induction to the Rock and Roll...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO