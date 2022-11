“It feels like justice, and hope, and courage,” reveals “Holy Spider” star Zar Amir-Ebrahimi when asked about her Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival in May. “Our work was a message of justice and courage for me and for many others. Not only other actors, but everyone around me. We were very touched.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Holy Spider” is inspired by the true story of Saeed Hanaei (played by Mehdi Bajestani), a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. Ebrahimi plays Rahimi, a female journalist facing a misogynistic society as she tries to hunt him...

