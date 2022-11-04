Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Lil Baby, J. Cole, & More Sign Letter Calling For An End To The Use Of Lyrics In Criminal Trials
Over 100 artists have signed a letter calling for an end to lyrics being used in criminal trials. Over 100 artists signed a letter published in the New York Times on Tuesday calling for an end to the use of music lyrics in criminal trials across America. The document was drafted by WMG, but was also cosigned by Sony Music Group, SiriusXM, Spotify, TikTok, and others.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Snoop Dogg’s Blunt Roller Reveals The Epic Amount Of Joints He Smokes Per Day
The rap icon is seemingly undefeated when it comes to smoking the most joints in a day.
Complex
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
one37pm.com
11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards
Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Becomes A Billionaire Days After Ye Loses His 9-Figure Status
Diddy is hip-hop’s third billionaire. There’s no doubt that Diddy is wealthy but now, he can officially call himself a billionaire. According to Zack O’Malley Greenburg, a former Forbes editor, revealed the news on his Substack newsletter where he announced that Diddy is the third hip-hop act to declare themselves a billionaire.
Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, John Legend and more sign open letter to stop use of rap lyrics in court.
Drake, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and other big names in the music industry published an open to lawmakers across the country to “Protect Black Art” and to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. The letter was published in the...
Nas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of ‘King’s Disease III’
Nas and Hit-Boy are confidently heading into their next collaborative project King’s Disease III, which will release on Nov. 11. They both verbalize the other artist’s value to the LP and take compliments from their peers in a new promotional video. “A lot of people appreciate when you put a lot of work into your sh*t,” the Nasir rapper says to the Grammy-winning producer in a Twitter video posted on Nov. 7. In a later clip, the Fontana, Calif. multi-talent tells Nas “Ni**as ain’t missing a beat, missing a step bro.” Finally, to close the video they take a call from...
NME
Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”
Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music. Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.
Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’
The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem's 'Rap God' Gets Impressive Cover By 12-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy
Eminem‘s “Rap God” has received an impressive makeover by 12-year-old viral drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell. Bushell previously went viral for performing drum covers of Rush, John Coltrane and the Foo Fighters, the latter of which connected her with the band’s frontman Dave Grohl. Bushell even performed live at the Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London in September.
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
HOT 97
Roc Nation & Paper Planes Roll Out New ‘Set the Bar’ Cypher Session
Over the weekend, Roc Nation label debuted the first of its kind “Set the Bar” cypher session. The video content package includes exclusive freestyle verses from the label’s emerging star roster: HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, KUR, and Rapsody. The cypher, captured on the rooftop of Roc Nation headquarters overlooking the Manhattan skyline, features official host Jadakiss and legendary DJ Young Guru.
Here’s the 2016 XXL Freshman Class Ranked by Billboard Hot 100 Hits
Hate it or love it, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class has long-been considered one of the most popular classes in the franchises history. While hip-hop has always been about community, there's an undercurrent of competition between rappers fighting to be seen as the best. That core tenet of the genre isn't that far removed from the idea behind XXL's yearly Freshman list, where the most talented and relevant acts of the time come together to be featured on the cover of the magazine. The 2016 cover is one that has gone down in history as the most beloved one due to the long-term success of many of the artists on it.
Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón, Proclaims The Brand #1
This Halloween celebrities showed up and showed out with their costumes but we all know there can only be one winner for best dressed. This year the winner by far was Diddy who channeled Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón Tequila, Proclaims The...
Stereogum
Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment
On Saturday night, Olivia Rodrigo sang Carly Simon’s classic “You’re So Vain” at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. Carly Simon was being inducted into the Hall Of Fame, but Rodrigo wasn’t originally scheduled to sing the song on her own. Instead, Rodrigo was scheduled to perform the song with her friend Alanis Morissette. (Rodrigo recently sang “You Oughta Know” onstage with Morissette and then inducted Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.) Rodrigo and Morissette rehearsed the cover of “You’re So Vain” together, but Morissette backed out of the Hall Of Fame ceremony at the last minute. This morning, she explained why.
Comments / 1