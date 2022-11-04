Hate it or love it, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class has long-been considered one of the most popular classes in the franchises history. While hip-hop has always been about community, there's an undercurrent of competition between rappers fighting to be seen as the best. That core tenet of the genre isn't that far removed from the idea behind XXL's yearly Freshman list, where the most talented and relevant acts of the time come together to be featured on the cover of the magazine. The 2016 cover is one that has gone down in history as the most beloved one due to the long-term success of many of the artists on it.

20 HOURS AGO